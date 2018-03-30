Elevát, Inc. Closes $2.5M Funding Round

William Hill, Founder and CEO of Elevát, Inc. and a 35-year veteran in this marketplace, stated: "The funds will be used to scale our sales channels rapidly and continue to expand Elevát's rich feature sets."

The Software as a Service (SaaS) model utilizes sensors on industrial machinery that feed into a central "box" which communicates to the cloud and the Elevát platform. Data can then be distributed directly to a client's device (laptop, smart phone, tablet, etc.).

Elevát has been deployed across thousands of connected assets in the Mobile Industrial market, with the pace of installation gaining momentum every day. Unlike other IoT solutions, which require extensive customization and integration, Elevát's platform performs "out of the box" with installations by its partners and customers taking hours instead of weeks or months.

"We are excited to bring thought leadership to this market sector, as Elevát enables our clients to gather more data, spot trends earlier and identify ways to improve their bottom line performance for any asset - anywhere, anytime," says Steven Anderson, President and CTO.

About Elevát, Inc.

Elevát, Inc. was formed in May of 2017 after three years in development of its breakthrough edge and Cloud platform for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Elevát, Inc. was initially internally funded and as of March 2018 has completed a seed round of financing, with ambitions to accelerate their growth through Series A and beyond.

About Berntson Porter Corporate Advisory, LLC.

Berntson Porter Corporate Advisory, LLC provides advisory and intermediary services for business decision making. The company's services include strategic advisory, investment banking, corporate financing, and buy and sell side advisory services.

For more information, please contact:

William Hill, Elevát, Inc.

whill@elevat-iot.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevat-inc-closes-25m-funding-round-300621380.html

SOURCE Elevát, Inc.