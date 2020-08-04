ELEVATE and NSF International to Offer EFI Certification Auditing

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable Food Initiative continues to focus on value-added solutions to further standardize its audit process and eliminate audit fatigue. Most recently it tapped ELEVATE to work with NSF International to offer a single auditing solution for fresh produce growers pursuing EFI certification. ELEVATE's global team will operate as an official certifying body with NSF International providing food safety and pest management audit support. The two organizations join SCS Global as a second certifying body option for EFI certification, which covers labor practices, food safety and pest management in a single audit.

ELEVATE is a business risk and sustainability solutions provider serving the world's top food retailers with assessment, consulting, program management and analytic services. NSF companies are the leading certifier for international, national and retailer standards such as the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarked standards, PrimusGFS, GLOBALG.A.P., CanadaGAP, SQF and BRCGS. Together, the organizations offer a full range of food safety and social compliance services for the agriculture industry to deliver the assurance, confidence and brand protection consumers and retailers seek.

"ELEVATE and NSF International's wide-ranging experience underscores the benefits of EFI's one-stop shop audit which covers three issue areas under a single certification," commented Kenton Harmer, managing director for EFI. "NSF International brings a wide breadth of experience with GFSI standards, and ELEVATE offers its knowledge validating social responsibility programs and working closely with buyers, compliance teams, management and workers to meet strict corporate social responsibility expectations. These areas of expertise complement our multistakeholder certification program and support our efforts to combat audit fatigue."

Meghan Quinlan, vice president of food and agriculture for ELEVATE, remarked, "Our expertise in understanding and assessing labor risk and driving measurable improvements for clients coupled with NSF International's expert advice in food safety and pest management makes us a valuable resource for offering a consistent, thorough and actionable auditing solution for any grower."

"We are excited to collaborate with ELEVATE and provide food safety and pest management auditing for the EFI certification, as well as support EFI's efforts and visions to GFSI recognition," said Sarah Krol, senior managing director of global supply chain food safety for NSF International. "The EFI audit is a unique application of food safety standards by including extensive worker interviews and the socially responsible aspects of food safety not found in other audits."

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at equitablefood.org/farms.

About NSF International

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent global organization that facilitates standards development and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

About ELEVATE

For over 10 years, the ELEVATE team has been focused on driving sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic growth. From farms to factories, ELEVATE provides innovative solutions to complex problems. The organization designs and implements customized programs and technology that provide complete insight into sustainability risk and a clear roadmap for driving measurable improvements.

