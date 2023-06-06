ELEVATE Announces New Leadership Team for Sustained Growth

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following sustained double-digit growth in revenue over the last few years, ELEVATE, a global marketing and sales advisory firm, has announced a new leadership team effective June 6, 2023, to support the next stage of their ambitious growth.

ELEVATE was founded nearly 30 years ago on the principles of helping companies drive revenue with absolute certainty. Still, in recent years, the company repositioned itself to help companies adapt to and solve some of their toughest revenue generation challenges.

Adam Miller, Group CEO of ELEVATE.

With the current economic climate, the rise of generative AI, and changes in buyer behaviours, what used to work in marketing and sales no longer does. Emerging and enterprise companies must dramatically rethink how they go to market and adapt to new market conditions. Whether driving new logos or expanding existing customers, brands looking to stay ahead of the curve must bridge the complexities between sales and marketing.

"Seeing this market change with many of our customers, we know we have a unique position in the fields of Account-Based Marketing, Demand Generation, and Data, Analytics, and Platforms," says Adam Miller, ELEVATE CEO. "Never have I been more excited to serve our customers and help them surpass their business objectives with our expanded team."

Joining the global leadership team are:

Mike Oliver, Managing Director

Based in London, Mike Oliver brings a track record of transformation and innovation from various industries, including large-scale enterprises, the public sector, and start-ups. His expertise in statistics, data and analytics, performance improvement, and strategy are set to have a massive impact on all clients. Mike also has practical experience in the fields of innovation, digital transformation, organizational development, business strategy, operations, and performance improvement.

Eric Gillespie, leading the Account Based Experience (ABX) Division

Based in Canada, Eric brings extensive experience building transformative global frameworks, creating high-value strategic plans, and developing teams that govern the strategy and execution of complex marketing solutions. An expert in customer centric sales acceleration, revenue expansion cultivating brand development at the global level.

Mark Osborne, leading Global Sales Strategy

Based in Canada, Mark has worked in sales for more than two decades. Working with a diverse range of clients across various industries, his unique approach to sales is built around understanding his clients' needs and developing creative solutions to help them achieve their goals. Mark is passionate about revenue generation and leveraging best-in-class technology to help ELEVATE's clients drive more meetings, close more deals, and engage key target accounts.

ELEVATE's expanded leadership team now includes:

"We expanded our team to position our clients for success, ensuring they receive the strategies and insights needed to hit their revenue objectives with absolute certainty." emphasizes Miller.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or thinkelevate.com/people.

