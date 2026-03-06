Elevate Appoints Megan Fenlon as Chief Operations Officer

Veteran healthcare and fintech leader to scale AI-enabled operations, implementation, and partner success

DENVER, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate , a modern consumer directed benefits administration platform, announces that veteran healthcare and fintech leader Megan Fenlon was named chief operations officer (COO). As benefits administration shifts from manual, portal-based processes to API-driven, increasingly automated operations, Fenlon will oversee partner services, implementation, customer support, and banking operations. She will lead a focus on scaling internal processes and tools that help partners deliver faster time-to-value and a consistently high-performing Elevate platform.

"Megan brings the rare combination of healthcare scale, fintech rigor, and analytics leadership we need as we scale our platform," said Brian Cosgray, CEO of Elevate. "Our growth depends on delivering immediate outcomes for our partners, including faster onboarding, fewer handoffs, and a consistently reliable platform. Megan is the kind of operator who builds the systems and cadence to make that repeatable, and we're excited to have her leadership."

Fenlon has successfully managed and scaled highly complex organizations and launched artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products, delivering strategic initiatives that improved efficiency, customer experience and financial performance at Optum, ConnectYourCare and Fannie Mae. She comes to Elevate from Optum, where she most recently served as vice president of Risk Modeling and Analytics, and helped lead the rollout of a new Optum product and division in Ireland.

With her deep cross-industry experience and proven track record, Fenlon will play a critical role in Elevate's ongoing commitment to partner and client success.

"I am thrilled to join Elevate at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," Fenlon said. "Elevate is redefining what it means to deliver customer-focused, technology-driven benefits solutions, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive operational excellence, innovate with purpose, and help our partners and clients achieve their goals."

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer-directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. To learn more visit www.elevate.ai and follow Elevate on LinkedIn .

