Elevate Aviation Group announces exclusive access to fleet of DHC Dash-8 aircraft

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Aviation Group (EAG), parent company of Private Jet Services (PJS), Elevate Jet and Elevate MRO, announced a strategic initiative delivering exclusive access to a fleet of DHC Dash-8 aircraft to the North American market. This measure marks the second significant stride for EAG in as many months to expand the reach of its world-class aviation solutions.

Coming on the heels of its recent partnership with New Pacific Airlines and their fleet of Boeing 757 aircraft, EAG has consistently improved its aircraft access at a crucial time when the US charter airline industry is plagued with availability and scheduling challenges. The company plans to further enhance its product offering, uniquely positioning EAG to service its broad base of clients including collegiate sports teams, corporate shuttle programs, and music & entertainment tours.

"Throughout our 20+ years in business, Elevate Aviation Group has been known for its expertise in large group charters for clients across a wide range of industries," said Randy McKinney, President of EAG. "This partnership allows EAG and PJS to redefine and expand our product offering in the market. We look forward to working together with our clients on how we can help them best utilize these new assets."

The DHC Dash-8 is a twin-engine regional aircraft with 37 seats in a single-class configuration. Powered by the proven Pratt & Whitney PW150 engines, these aircraft provide best-in-class short-field performance in smaller community airports and operate up to 900 miles nonstop. EAG is poised to leverage this unique charter fleet to serve clients across all industries.

For inquiries or additional information, please contact Private Jet Services at +1 (603) 760-0500 or email us at [email protected].

