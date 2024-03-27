Elevate Aviation Group announces strategic partnership with New Pacific Airlines

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jet Services Group (PJS), a division of Elevate Aviation Group (EAG), announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with leading, Anchorage-based airline, New Pacific Airlines. The collaboration between PJS and New Pacific marks a significant milestone for both companies, enhancing their capabilities and services in the aviation industry.

New Pacific Airlines Boeing 757

The New Pacific fleet offers Boeing 757 airliners in a three-class configuration with 16 first-class seats, 36 premium economy seats, and 129 standard seats. Each aircraft is equipped with Ku-band satellite Wi-Fi and in-seat power giving passengers a best-in-class onboard experience. By 3Q24, the partnership will roll out a VIP configuration with seating for 76 guests in a luxury cabin. Most appropriate for professional sports teams, top-tier music touring acts, corporate shuttles, and college sports team travel, PJS and New Pacific are poised to leverage this unique charter fleet to serve clients across industries.

Rob McKinney, CEO of New Pacific Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "New Pacific Airlines' partnership with Elevate Aviation Group is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences. We are thrilled to work with EAG and PJS to grow the fleet quickly to meet their client demand. The increased fleet accessibility combined with the unparalleled service and reputation that PJS has achieved over the past 21 years will set new benchmarks for excellence in the private aviation sector."

President of EAG, Randy McKinney, echoed New Pacific's sentiments, saying, "The talented team and excellent aircraft at New Pacific are perfectly positioned to support our large group charters, and this collaboration will further enhance our ability to meet and exceed Elevation Aviation Group and Private Jet Services Group's client expectations."

PJS plans to integrate the newly secured fleet to provide superior aircraft availability for clients with Lezlea List, President of PJS, stating, "We are excited to partner with the wonderful team at New Pacific. The value of the alliance between PJS and New Pacific strengthens our plans for continued growth while providing world-class aviation solutions to clients across sports, entertainment, corporate, and other large group charter clients."

For inquiries or additional information, please contact Private Jet Services at +1 (603) 760-0500 or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Elevate Aviation Group