Elevate Baby and Carrot Fertility Team Up to Make Family-Building More Accessible

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Baby, a leading reproductive agency specializing in surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation, announced a strategic partnership with Carrot, a global, comprehensive fertility and family care platform. The collaboration provides Carrot members with special access to discounted egg donor programs, sperm packages, and bundled pricing options, expanding affordability, access, and choice in family building.

Through this partnership, Carrot members will gain exclusive discounts and access to Elevate's comprehensive suite of services, including:

Egg Donor Services: Tailored programs for individuals and couples seeking high-quality, screened egg donors for fresh cycles.

Frozen Egg Donor Cohorts: A database of high-caliber egg donors with frozen eggs available for matching.

Sperm Vial Packages: Flexible options for intended parents seeking sperm donation services.

Comprehensive Pricing Packages for Intended Parents: Transparent, bundled solutions designed to simplify the financial planning of building a family.

"Partnering with Carrot allows us to reach more individuals and families who are seeking personalized and accessible fertility solutions," said Tara Kelly, CEO of Elevate. "Our goal is to empower people with choice and confidence as they navigate their family-building journey."

For Carrot members, this partnership translates into streamlined access to Elevate's full range of services. Members will benefit from personalized program guidance and dedicated support designed to meet the unique needs of every family-building journey.

The collaboration highlights both companies' commitment to expanding access to fertility and family-building services for modern families. As workplace benefits continue to evolve, partnerships like this one demonstrate the growing importance of comprehensive support for employees pursuing parenthood.

For more information about Elevate Baby and Carrot's partnership and services, reach out to Elevate and start your journey now .

About Elevate Baby:

Elevate Baby is an elite assisted reproductive agency specializing in egg donation, sperm donation, and surrogacy. Elevate offers personalized, concierge-level service to make the IVF and family-building journey accessible, ethical, and supportive for every client.

About Carrot:

Carrot is a global fertility and family care platform, supporting members and their families through many of life's most memorable moments, from preconception care through pregnancy, IVF, male factor infertility, adoption, gestational carrier care, and menopause. With a comprehensive program that prioritizes clinical excellence and human-centered care, Carrot offers localized support in over 170 countries and 25 languages. Learn more at get-carrot.com .

SOURCE Elevate Baby LLC