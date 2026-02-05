Elevate Capital Promotes Ben Nahir to Partner

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Capital proudly announces the promotion of Ben Nahir, PhD, to Partner, recognizing his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to Elevate Capital and the entrepreneurial community.

Since joining Elevate Capital in October 2018, Ben has played an integral part in expanding Elevate's portfolio and advancing its mission to empower underrepresented founders. Over the past four years, he has excelled as a Venture Principal after three years as a Senior Associate.

"Ben has played a critical role in building our funds and supporting founders with integrity, thoughtfulness, and discipline." —Nitin Rai, Founder and Managing Partner Post this

"Ben's promotion to Partner is well deserved. He has played a critical role in building our funds and supporting founders with integrity, thoughtfulness, and discipline. Ben truly embodies Elevate Capital's mission, and I'm excited to continue building the firm together as partners," said Nitin Rai , Elevate Capital Founder and Managing Partner.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Ben for eight years and have consistently admired his data-driven mindset and deep startup experience. He offers thoughtful guidance while empowering others to make their own decisions. As an Investor and Operating Partner at Elevate, Ben's breadth of experience has shaped how I support founders—with both empathy and strategic clarity," said Allie Persitz , Elevate Capital Operating Partner.

"My journey from neuroscientist to investor has been incredibly rewarding. I am deeply grateful to Nitin for the opportunity to learn and grow, work with our founders and investors, meet amazing people with fascinating ideas, and help bring their ideas to life," said Ben Nahir .

Ben has been instrumental in launching and managing several key investment funds, including Elevate Capital Fund II, Elevate Innovation Gap Fund I and II, and the SSBCI Venture Direct Program. His portfolio work spans multiple industries, reflecting his commitment to supporting high-impact, high-growth startups aligned with Elevate's mission-driven values. Ben uses a data-driven approach to identify, research, and recommend investment opportunities.

As Partner, Ben will oversee investments across Elevate's expanding funds, mentor founders, and help scale early-stage companies into thriving, sustainable businesses. He is well known throughout the ecosystem for his collaborative approach and commitment to serving as a mentor, advisor, and connector within Elevate's portfolio community.

Beyond his work at Elevate Capital, Ben has been a cornerstone of Oregon's startup community for over a decade through his involvement with TiE Oregon Angels and TiE Global Angels, providing strategic guidance and capital insights to early-stage entrepreneurs. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Oregon Translational Research and Development Institute (OTRADI) and the Oregon Biosciences Incubator (OBI).

About Elevate Capital

Founded in 2016, Elevate Capital is the nation's first institutional venture capital fund primarily targeting investments in underrepresented founders and those with limited regional access to capital and opportunities. Through the SSBCI and Innovation Gap Funds , Elevate also supports high-risk, research-driven innovation in Oregon by investing at the earliest stages in startups across healthcare, life sciences, cleantech, sustainability, and other target-traded sectors.

