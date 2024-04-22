ELEVATE COMMERCIAL ROOFING SYSTEMS AND LINING OPENS LEED-CERTIFIED MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY

Built with Elevate and Holcim materials, the facility is designed to expand service to customers in the West

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate™, a premier manufacturer of roofing, wall and lining systems, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new production and distribution facility in Salt Lake City. This new plant is the latest in a series of capital investments that Elevate has made since its acquisition by Holcim in 2021, and the LEED-certified green facility incorporates materials across the Holcim and Elevate portfolio in its construction and design. The state-of-the-art plant has the potential to triple the production capacity of Elevate ISOGARD™ polyiso insulation in the region and adds a production line for Elevate UNA-CLAD™ metal products – all to better serve customers in the West.

Customers, teammates and local officials celebrate the grand opening of the new Elevate manufacturing plant and distribution center in Salt Lake City.

"The opening of this new facility is an exciting milestone as we continue to grow and focus on our valued customers, as well as a testament to the capabilities of our high-performing, innovative and sustainable products," says Kristin Beck, President, Elevate Commercial Roofing Systems & Lining. "Our customers and people are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to providing positive experiences and quality products. This combined plant and distribution center represents the Elevate commitment to using our own premium and sustainable solutions in the construction of a new facility to enhance the services we provide to our customers."

Prioritizing Customer Needs in the West

The new facility streamlines operations in the Western region, with connections to the local rail system for optimized distribution, reduced impact on the local community and its roads, and a reduced carbon footprint. This strategic integration will result in shorter wait times and better product availability for Elevate customers in the region.

The roof was installed by Utah-based Redd Roofing, an Elevate Platinum Council and Hall of Fame member, two of the highest recognitions available for Elevate contractors.

Sustainable from Foundation to Roof

The design of the plant prioritizes sustainability at every stage and includes a variety of Holcim's innovative building solutions, starting with the foundation. Holcim's FortiCem®, part of the ECOPlanet™ low-carbon cement portfolio, was used to significantly reduce the CO2 footprint in the footings, foundation, floors, and tilt panels of this new facility. This was the first and largest commercial project incorporating this new lower-impact cement in the Salt Lake City area. The roofing comprises Elevate UltraPly™ TPO roofing membrane, Elevate ISOGARD insulation, and Elevate SunWave™ skylights. Walkways and loading docks throughout the plant were installed with anti-slip coatings from American Safety Technologies® and PolySpec® THIOKOL® primer, both part of the Holcim portfolio of building solutions. The plant is a certified LEED green building, establishing its status as a local benchmark for excellence in sustainable construction.

The Salt Lake City plant replaces the prior Elevate polyiso plant in West Valley City, Utah. To reduce waste and divert equipment from landfills, all existing equipment will be repurposed, sold, or recycled.

To reinforce our support of the Salt Lake community, Elevate is making a monetary donation to The Road Home, a nonprofit agency that assists local individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

About Elevate

Elevate is committed to providing the highest quality commercial roofing, wall, and lining systems to solve our customers' challenges, grounded by a 40-year legacy of proven experience. Our mission is to deliver solutions that save time, perform reliably, and protect our communities, and we're devoted to building partnerships rooted in trust. As a global leader in advanced roofing systems, Elevate symbolizes Holcim's continued commitment to delivering sustainable solutions, superior quality and innovation. Visit HolcimElevate.com to learn more.

About Holcim Building Envelope

Holcim Building Envelope delivers high-performance solutions that make the entire building envelope more sustainable for customers around the world. We are committed to raising the standards of building solutions by delivering superior quality and innovation while addressing industry needs. Our offerings cover a comprehensive range of residential and commercial roofing, wall and lining systems, insulation and waterproofing solutions for a variety of industries from construction to marine and aerospace. Our powerful portfolio of brands includes Elevate, Duro-Last, Malarkey, GenFlex, Gaco, and Enverge. Holcim Building Envelope is a division of the Holcim Group. Visit HolcimBE.com to learn more.

