Elevate Customs to appear as showcased brand in RREC's Royal Edition coffee table book

Produced by leading publisher St James's House and written by an editorial team of experts, aficionados and tastemakers, this beautifully designed, 400-page hardback book celebrates the year of Her Majesty The Queen's 95 th birthday by exploring the ties between The Queen, the British Royal Family and royalty around the world with Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars. It also features a luxury lifestyle guide for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, which includes a select portfolio of exceptional products and services.

As a designer and manufacturer of custom-built gaming tables, Elevate Customs has long served both individual and corporate clients who demand the utmost in style and game play. Their philosophy is that high-end design and top-quality function should not be mutually exclusive—every gaming table they produce is made to deliver stunning design and superior playability. Their inclusion as the only gaming brand showcased in Strive for Perfection connects them to the longstanding tradition of celebrating excellence in design and construction represented by the RREC.

Owner Lorraine Spektor was delighted to have been invited to participate in this prestigious project: "Elevate Customs was created to produce the kind of luxurious, handcrafted gaming tables that simply weren't available to our discerning clients, so we're honored to be showcased in the book and thrilled to celebrate this historic event with the RREC and their membership."

Strive for Perfection: The Royal Edition officially launches on Friday, October 8, 2021, at an exclusive event at Grosvenor House hotel, London. Copies may be ordered at www.stjamess.org.

