Elevate Dynamics' AFO1™ Products Will Benefit Patients Internationally

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Dynamics has entered into two new supplier agreements, making its next generation medical devices available internationally. Head to Foot Orthotics (HTFO) in Australia and New Zealand, and Medlines Inc. in Canada are now the exclusive suppliers of Elevate's AFO1TM product line to treat foot drop caused by a variety of neurologic and musculoskeletal disorders.

"Expanding our technology to Australia, New Zealand and Canada means making a positive impact in so many more lives. Our partners at HTFO and Medlines bring experience, a customer-centric mindset and a passion for their market that we trust and believe in," said Jason Thorne, CEO of Elevate Dynamics. "We are committed to our vision of empowering a healthy world through movement and believe that these new partners are an important step for us to create the necessary global access to our solutions."

Elevate's AFO1TM products include its FreeFlow, Glide, and HelixBand, which deliver an improved patient experience and enhance clinic operations. An industry-first all-sizes-in-one design permits clinicians to comfortably fit a wide range of patients while significantly reducing inventory complexity.

"We're looking forward to working with the team at Elevate to bring a range of high quality, patient-centric solutions to the Australian and New Zealand market," said Stephen Dickins and Tim Jarrott, directors and chief product officers of HTFO.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Elevate Dynamics and launch their AFOs to the Canadian marketplace. The team at Elevate is extremely talented and has a long and successful track record in the international O&P communities," said Brett Holmes, president of Medlines. "We are confident that their new and innovative AFO products will provide the Canadian O&P professionals with enhanced tools to address their patient's needs."

About HTFO

Head to Foot Ortho (HTFO) provides both clinical orthotic care and wholesale products with a focus on achieving optimal patient outcomes. Owned and operated by clinical orthotists, HTFO provides a comprehensive clinical orthotics service across Australia and New Zealand with a range of unique, innovative healthcare products. The HTFO team is vibrant, energetic and highly experienced, allowing us to provide the best care and service available. For more information, please visit htfo.com.au

About Medlines

Medlines Inc. is a Canadian distributor of medical devices based in Calgary, Alberta. We have been serving the Canadian orthopedic and sports medicine community since 2001. We represent and support innovative products and solutions in the area of musculoskeletal care and pain management. Having established collaborative relationships with our manufacturing partners, allows us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art devices and technologies. Learn more at https://medlines.ca/about-us/

About Elevate

Elevate is a next generation medical device company. Our mission is to empower people to move by redefining how healthcare products are designed, manufactured, and delivered. Our approach focuses on novel products and innovative solutions that elevate patient care and experience, and address issues impacting healthcare providers and their patients. Our team is dedicated to making the best products and leaving the world a better place than we found it. For additional information, please visit Elevate's website at www.elevatemovement.com .

