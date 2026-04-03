Elevate Easter Celebrations: Nework Introduces MoveMate Series Portable TVs for Effortless Family Moments

POMONA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for Easter, a season defined by family reunions, outdoor festivities, and shared traditions, Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, is redefining seasonal entertainment with its MoveMate Series Portable TVs. Designed for ultimate mobility and premium performance, the MoveMate lineup offers a sophisticated way to bring digital entertainment into every corner of the holiday celebration. To celebrate the season, Nework has launched its Spring Sale, featuring an instant $60 discount across the series. The MoveMate AI is now available for $599.99, while the MoveMate Hi-Fi flagship is priced at $689.99.

Redefining Holiday Entertainment

The Nework MoveMate Hi‑Fi exemplifies how technology can enrich Easter gatherings with minimal effort. During backyard brunches or patio parties, the device functions as a mobile backdrop, effortlessly rolling from the kitchen to the lawn on its silent casters. Its professionally tuned 44W audio system, complete with quad speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, fills open spaces with warm, room‑enveloping sound, making it ideal for holiday playlists, family movies, or ambient visuals that add charm to spring celebrations. The 27‑inch FHD display provides crisp imagery at any angle, while the rotatable and height‑adjustable design ensures clear views whether placed beside a picnic table or within a cozy indoor corner.

As spring evenings warm up, outdoor movie nights have become a beloved seasonal ritual. After an afternoon of egg hunts, the MoveMate Hi‑Fi can be wheeled onto the grass to create an instant open‑air cinema. Its powerful audio performance strengthens the sense of immersion, while Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi 6, and streaming app compatibility ensure quick and smooth setup. For families who enjoy capturing shared memories on camera, the device's HD camera adds a layer of convenience and security with a physical privacy cover.

A Modern Gift for the Modern Home

For families seeking a standout Easter surprise, the MoveMate Hi‑Fi also lends itself to creative gifting. Instead of filling oversized baskets with candy or toys, households are presenting the portable TV as the "grand prize" of Easter morning. As a premium yet practical gift, it brings long‑term entertainment value through its smart system, which offers access to streaming platforms, cooking apps, video‑call tools, and more. The built‑in battery delivers up to eight hours of wireless use, supporting the spontaneity of holiday activities.

The Nework MoveMate AI presents another compelling option for family use and Easter gifting. With a 27‑inch multi‑touch display, up to 16 hours of battery life, and EDLA‑certified Android 14 smart features, the MoveMate AI offers versatility for both entertainment and productivity. It functions as a cooking companion during Easter meal preparations, streaming step‑by‑step recipes or hosting video chats with distant relatives. Its adjustable stand and five‑wheel mobility make repositioning effortless in busy kitchens or living rooms, while the Qualcomm octa‑core processor ensures smooth performance across apps, from YouTube tutorials to streaming platforms.

This renewed focus on adaptive home technology aligns with Nework's vision. "At Nework, technology should adapt to people's lives, not the other way around. The MoveMate series is designed to bring flexibility, connection, and joy to everyday moments, especially during meaningful occasions like Easter," said the CEO of Nework.

As families across the United States embrace more flexible, mobile, and immersive entertainment experiences, the MoveMate Series continues to stand out as a forward‑thinking lifestyle upgrade. Whether used indoors for cooking, outdoors for movie nights, or as a creative Easter morning reveal, it offers a premium blend of functionality and festive delight.

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SOURCE NEWORK LLC