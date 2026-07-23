Nework Launches Insight AI Smart Glasses, Bringing Hands-Free Summer Adventures to Life

POMONA, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, has officially launched the Insight AI Smart Glasses in North America, introducing a new lifestyle wearable designed for summer travel, outdoor activities, and everyday exploration. Priced at $99.99 now, the Insight AI Smart Glasses combine hands-free photography, open-ear Bluetooth audio, AI-powered assistance, and adaptive photochromic lenses in a lightweight frame, offering consumers an accessible way to capture moments while staying connected to their surroundings.

Nework Insight AI Smart Glasses Hands-free. Eyes on the moment.

As summer brings a surge in road trips, outdoor fitness activities, weekend getaways, and social gatherings, the demand for more natural ways to document experiences continues to grow. Designed around the idea that memorable experiences should be lived rather than viewed through a smartphone, the Insight AI Smart Glasses encourage a more natural, hands-free way to capture everyday moments. Unlike traditional smartphone-based content capture, the glasses are designed to help users stay engaged in the moment while recording first-person perspectives from everyday adventures.

At the core of the Insight AI Smart Glasses is an 8MP camera system capable of capturing 1080P video and 4K photos with an 81° wide-angle view. Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) helps maintain smoother footage during active scenarios such as cycling, running, and outdoor movement, allowing users to record hands-free point-of-view content without reaching for a phone.

Beyond visual capture, the glasses feature open-ear Bluetooth audio designed to deliver immersive sound while keeping users aware of their surroundings. The open-ear design supports music playback and hands-free calls while maintaining environmental awareness, making the device suitable for outdoor activities where situational awareness is important.

The integrated AI voice assistant further expands the functionality of the wearable. Through hands-free voice commands, users can capture photos, start video recording, and access real-time object recognition features. During travel, the AI assistant can provide information about unfamiliar plants, buildings, menus, and other surroundings, helping users explore new environments without interrupting the experience.

Designed for changing summer conditions, the Insight AI Smart Glasses feature smart photochromic lenses that automatically adjust according to UV exposure. The lenses transition from clear blue-light filtering protection indoors to sunglasses outdoors, adapting to different environments throughout the day. Each package includes three lens options: pre-installed photochromic lenses, additional sunglass lenses, and clear lenses, providing flexibility for different activities and styles.

The lightweight wearable is built for extended outdoor use, featuring a 300mAh battery that supports up to seven hours of music playback or up to 45 minutes of continuous video recording. USB-C charging and a compact carrying case further support portability for travel and daily use.

The Nework Insight AI Smart Glasses are now available on Nework's official website and Amazon. Customers can enjoy an exclusive pre-sale offer of $74.99 on Nework's official website through August 20, with the discount automatically applied at checkout. Each package includes Insight AI Smart Glasses, smart photochromic lenses, spare sunglass lenses, spare clear lenses, USB-C charging cable, travel carrying case, and user manual.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

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SOURCE NEWORK LLC