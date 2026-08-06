Nework's NewBoard P-Series Reimagines Enterprise Collaboration with an All-in-One Approach to Meetings and IT Efficiency

POMONA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work becomes standard across industries, businesses are increasingly challenged by time-consuming meeting setup issues and the growing complexity of managing multiple conferencing devices. Audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider Nework's newly launched NewBoard P-Series addresses both concerns with an all-in-one collaboration platform that integrates conferencing, wireless content sharing, interactive whiteboarding, computing, and device management. By streamlining room technology and enabling one-cable, plug-and-play collaboration, it helps reduce meeting friction, simplify IT operations, and lower total cost of ownership.

NewBoard P 75": Redefining Video Conferencing

The NewBoard P-Series is equipped with a suite of enterprise-grade hardware designed to support both in-person and hybrid teams. An integrated 48MP 4K AI camera delivers clear, professional video quality, while intelligent auto-framing and speaker tracking help ensure participants remain visible and engaged throughout meetings.

Complementing the visual experience is an eight-microphone AI-powered audio array that uses intelligent noise reduction to improve voice clarity and minimize background distractions, keeping conversations focused regardless of room conditions.

The platform also streamlines content sharing and collaboration. A full-function USB-C connection supports video, audio, touch back-channel communication, and power delivery through a single cable, eliminating the need for multiple adapters and accessories. In addition, stable wireless screen sharing supports a wide range of devices, including laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones, making collaboration more accessible across diverse workplace environments.

For interactive sessions, the NewBoard P-Series features a 4K UHD display paired with a built-in whiteboard designed to deliver a natural writing experience. With less than 5ms latency, up to 50-point multi-touch support, and an infinite canvas, teams can brainstorm, annotate, and develop ideas with the fluidity of traditional pen-and-paper interaction. Split-screen functionality enables simultaneous presentation and annotation, while instant QR code sharing makes it possible to distribute meeting notes and visual content to participants immediately, ensuring important information is captured and shared without delay.

The NewBoard P-Series is powered by Android 14 and carries Google EDLA certification, an increasingly important requirement for enterprise buyers seeking secure access to Google services and streamlined device management. Native compatibility with Google Workspace, enterprise-grade security standards, timely updates, and support for centralized cloud management help IT teams maintain control without adding operational burden.

Supporting these capabilities are an AI-powered octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, providing the performance needed for demanding multitasking and modern enterprise workflows. Out-of-the-box deployment further reduces implementation complexity, enabling organizations to put new meeting spaces into operation quickly without dedicated IT intervention.

To support adoption, businesses can currently purchase the flagship NewBoard P 65-inch model for $2,159.99, representing a savings of $840 off the regular price.

As enterprises continue to prioritize productivity, hybrid collaboration, and IT efficiency, the NewBoard P-Series offers a compelling alternative to traditional fragmented meeting room environments, bringing conferencing, collaboration, and content creation together in a single integrated platform designed for the modern workplace.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC