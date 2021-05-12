Elevate Efficiency and Accelerate Growth with the New Canon ColorStream 8000 series

Built on a decade of continuous innovation in response to customer feedback, the ColorStream 8000 series has been designed to meet the current and future production challenges of corporate and public sector in-plants, print and communication service providers and specialized commercial printers to transform them into opportunities. This series still exceeds expectations in the transaction and direct mail segments as previous ColorStream models have, but the newer platform also delivers high quality prints for commercial and book printers. The expanded media range, including lightweight papers, broadens the application focus to include publishing and packaging inserts. Featuring advanced technology that takes the ColorStream to a new level of quality, efficiency and productivity, the ColorStream 8000 series gives users the ability to produce more in less time, broaden their application reach, explore new markets and grow their revenue streams.

Taking productivity to the next level

Comprising two models, the ColorStream 8000 series maximizes throughput with print speeds of up to 525 ft/min and prints up to 2290 letter images/min (16–75 million letter images per month), easily handling production peaks and providing the capability to reduce labor and run costs by consolidating volumes from offset and web-fed toner presses onto the ColorStream. Productivity is more than just speed. The ColorStream 8000 series' productivity is further enhanced by increased automation, making the press exceptionally easy to operate, freeing up operator time for other value-added activities. Automated tasks and increased print width to 22", combined with the remarkable uptime of the ColorStream 8000 series, gives users a reliable, productive solution they can really trust.

Maximum engine performance uptime and increased efficiency of service support is further recognized through the ColorStream 8000 series Proactive Maintenance Program, which offers additional peace of mind in proactive production planning by delivering data-driven predictive maintenance.

Taking print quality to the next level

The ColorStream 8000 series features new 1,200 dpi printheads that yield stunning and consistent print quality—even at the highest speed—from the first print to the last, reproducing smoother gradients, homogeneous tints and sharper detail, and minimizing typical inkjet technology artifacts. The ColorStream 8000 series also uses a new water-based pigment ink set with latex polymer, which delivers a very wide color gamut that exceeds GRACoL 2013 Uncoated standards, impeccable droplet formation, and deep black and vibrant colors on uncoated papers without any pre-treatment.

Taking application flexibility to the next level

In a fast-moving market, finding new applications can be crucial to staying competitive. Thanks to the improved print quality of the ColorStream 8000 series and its ability to print on a wide variety of uncoated, recycled and inkjet optimized papers from 40 gsm to 160 gsm as standard (and selected papers up to 220 gsm), print and communication service providers can now proactively respond to the challenges of today's market and provide high-quality promotional applications next to transactional, direct mail and book (mono and full color) applications. This capability is enhanced by the design of the press's paper path, which, with a maximum print width of 22", gives freedom to create outstanding promotional pieces and maximize book formats.

"Since its introduction in 2010, the ColorStream family has been recognized by customers across the globe as a highly productive and reliable solution. The ColorStream 8000 series is a new platform that leverages the heritage of the existing ColorStream family and takes its users to the next level of productivity, print quality and efficiency," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "I am confident that the ColorStream 8000 series, as the latest milestone in the evolution of the product family, will prove to be just as popular, if not more so, than earlier models and will play a major role in the continuing migration of print volumes to digital inkjet."

Customers can see the new ColorStream 8000 series at the Customer Innovation Center in Boca Raton, FL or request a virtual demo this summer.

