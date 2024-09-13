ELEVATE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ADDS IMAX® WITH LASER AUDITORIUMS TO SHOWBIZ CINEMAS BAYTOWN AND SHOWBIZ CINEMA LIBERTY LAKES

Guests can experience The Wild Robot and Joker: Folie à Deux at ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown and Liberty Lakes in IMAX® with Laser.

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Entertainment Group (EEG) announced today the launch of state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser auditoriums at ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown and Liberty Lakes, offering an unparalleled cinematic experience. Moviegoers can enjoy this enhanced viewing starting on 9/27 in Baytown and on 10/18 in Liberty Lakes.

Theatre with IMAX with Laser screen.

These two new locations mark the fifth and sixth in Elevate Entertainment Group's growing portfolio of IMAX® with Laser venues, the most advanced IMAX technology. The cutting-edge technology provides enhanced resolution, stunningly vivid images, deeper contrasts, and the broadest spectrum of colors exclusive to IMAX systems, all paired with precision audio. The sound system's 10x dynamic range ensures an immersive auditory experience, delivering consistent quality to every seat in the house.

"We are thrilled to invite our guests to dive into the extraordinary world of IMAX® with Laser at these ShowBiz Cinemas locations," said Marissa Blomstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Elevate Entertainment Group. "Our mission is to deliver the ultimate movie-going experience, and with this cutting-edge technology, we are taking that commitment to the next level."

The IMAX® with Laser auditoriums officially open on 9/27 for ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown, in time for The Wild Robot premiering 9/27, and on 10/18 for ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes, just before Venom: The Last Dance wide release on 10/25. IMAX Tickets will be available at ShowBizCinemas.com and in the Elevate Entertainment App by 9/20 for ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown and by 10/18 for ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes.

For more information on ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown, visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/baytown/ , for ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes, visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/liberty-lakes/ . You may also connect with ShowBiz Cinemas on X , Instagram , and Facebook . ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown is located at 10550 Interstate 10 Service Rd. Baytown, TX 77523 and ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes is located at 7102 East Sam Houston Pkwy. N. Houston, TX 77049.

About Elevate Entertainment Group

Austin-based Elevate Entertainment Group creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. As an Inc. 5000 Fastest Private Growing Company and the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, the Elevate Entertainment Group portfolio of brands includes EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, Elevate Rewards, ShowBiz Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam and Violet Crown Cinemas. The organization offers a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars. Guests can enjoy refined food and beverages from their scratch kitchens and bars while immersing themselves in a variety of entertainment options for everyday fun.

