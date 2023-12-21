Elevate Entertainment Group Announces Move to Laser Projection by Cinionic

Strategic partnership with Cinionic for circuit-wide renewal with Barco Series 4 laser projectors

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinionic , a global leader in laser cinema technology, and Elevate Entertainment Group today announced a new strategic partnership to refresh the Texas-based cinema chain's projection fleet with Laser Projection by Cinionic over the next three years. Elevate Entertainment Group (EEG), formerly EVO Entertainment Group, is the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, with more than 200 screens across five states.

As part of the deal, Cinionic will replace the circuit's xenon projectors with next-generation laser solutions from the Barco Series 4 range, including at the premium large format EVX auditoriums at EEG's EVO Entertainment Centers. EEG is also leveraging Cinionic's enhanced support offerings for the project, with extended warranty options and network operations platform connectivity to optimize performance.

Rollout of the new laser systems at EEG is already underway, beginning with an all-laser complex at their newest location, EVO Entertainment Prestonwood, a luxury dine-in cinema entertainment concept that just opened in north Dallas.

"As film technology improves, it becomes increasingly important to ensure our cinemas are outfitted with the best equipment available to showcase everything from blockbusters to independent films. We're thrilled to partner with Cinionic to continue delivering a premium moviegoing experience for our guests," stated Vivek Abichandani, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, EEG.

Today's announcement comes after a long relationship between Cinionic and EEG, whose portfolio of cinemas includes: EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, ShowBiz Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam, and Violet Crown Cinemas. With the wide rollout of Laser Projection by Cinionic to its theaters, audiences will enjoy enhanced movie presentation at all of EEG's theater venues.

"Today's moviegoers have high expectations when they go to the cinema," says Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. "They seek elevated entertainment experiences that are unlike anything they can get at home. We're proud to work with Elevate to bring audiences laser-powered movie presentation that is both visually stunning and more environmentally sustainable."

The award-winning Barco Series 4 is the leading laser cinema projection range in the market, delivering brilliant movie presentation for audiences and peace-of-mind for theater operators. Designed to combine performance, sustainability, and operational simplicity, Barco Series 4 projector solutions reduce maintenance and support needs so theaters can focus on what matters most – their customers.

About Cinionic

Cinionic, a Barco company, was founded in 2018 with a commitment to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and on X for more information.

About Elevate Entertainment Group

Austin-based Elevate Entertainment Group creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. As an Inc. 5,000 Fastest Private Growing Company and the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema entertainment centers, the Elevate Entertainment Group portfolio of brands includes EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, Elevate Rewards, ShowBiz Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam, and Violet Crown Cinemas. The organization offers a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars. Guests can enjoy refined food and beverages from their scratch kitchens and bars while immersing themselves in a variety of entertainment options for everyday fun. For more information, visit elevategroup.com.

