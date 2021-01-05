Elevate Federal Credit Union Selects the Digital Onboarding Platform to Create One-to-One Member Relationships via Digital Channels

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Onboarding, Inc. today announced that Elevate Federal Credit Union is implementing its fully automated digital engagement platform to deepen member relationships, increase revenue, and grow operational efficiencies.

Elevate Credit Union had been relying on phone calls and impersonal emails to connect with its members. The credit union was spending a considerable amount of time on manual processes, and the team was not able to access the data it needed to track and optimize performance.

"This year, the credit union witnessed a notable increase in members using digital banking services and never coming into the branch," said Tonya Gail, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Credit Union. "We were losing personal opportunities to connect with our members. With full automation, integration with CMC Flex, and rich personalization capabilities, the Digital Onboarding platform is going to be a huge game-changer for us!"

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) report, "From April to September 2020, satisfaction with credit unions was significantly lower compared to the previous six months. Perhaps more so than bank customers, credit union members may be missing the personal touch that their institutions could more easily achieve prior to the constraints of the pandemic."

"Elevate Credit Union is committed to helping its members build a strong financial future and I am thrilled to help with that mission," said Ted Brown, CEO, Digital Onboarding, Inc. "With the Digital Onboarding platform, Elevate Credit Union can deliver the personalized experiences that members expect and deserve."

About Elevate Credit Union

Established in 1954, Elevate Federal Credit Union is proud to provide convenient financial services and solutions for its over 13,000 members. They work one-on-on with people and businesses, giving them the financial tools and power to succeed. Elevate Credit Union believes in relationships and is committed to supporting and strengthening Box Elder, Rich and Cache Counties in northern Utah. Elevate Credit Union – raising your possibilities. Learn more at https://elevatecu.com/

About Digital Onboarding Inc.

Digital Onboarding Inc. is a SaaS technology that offers a fully automated digital engagement platform that is purpose-built for financial institutions. The platform enables banks, credit unions, credit card companies, and investment management firms to create personalized emails, texts, and step-by-step digital guides to optimize customer lifecycle communications at every stage. Learn more at https://www.digitalonboarding.com/

CONTACT:

Laurie McLachlan

[email protected]

617-921-2916

SOURCE Digital Onboarding, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.digitalonboarding.com/

