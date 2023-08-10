Elevate Health Group Expands Its Reach: New Location in La Cañada, CA Offers Comprehensive Primary Care and Internal Medicine Services to Local Communities

LA CAÑADA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Group, a leading healthcare group known for its commitment to exceptional patient care and medical excellence, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in La Cañada, California. This expansion is a significant milestone for the organization as it aims to extend its comprehensive primary care and internal medicine services to the residents of La Cañada and the surrounding communities.

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 1407 Foothill Blvd, has already commenced full time operation. With this new location, Elevate Health Group is poised to provide the highest quality healthcare services, empowering patients to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Elevate Health Group is renowned for its team of dedicated and compassionate healthcare professionals, consisting of board-certified Internal Medicine physicians, experienced Nurse Practitioners, nurses, and highly skilled support staff. At the new La Cañada facility, patients can expect to receive personalized care tailored to their individual needs, ensuring optimal health outcomes and enhanced well-being.

"We are thrilled to bring Elevate Health Group's exceptional medical care to the community of La Cañada and its neighboring areas," said Narbeh Tovmassian, MD FACP, Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Health Group. "Our team is committed to serving as a trusted partner in each patient's healthcare journey, providing a comprehensive range of primary care and internal medicine services to support their long-term health and wellness goals."

Services offered at the new location include but are not limited to:

Routine check-ups and preventive care

Management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease

Immunizations and vaccinations

Diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and injuries

Women's health services

Men's health services

Senior health and geriatric care

With the new La Cañada facility, Elevate Health Group aims to bridge the gap in access to high-quality healthcare services in the region. Patients can expect a welcoming and comfortable environment where they will be treated with respect and dignity, emphasizing open communication and shared decision-making between healthcare providers and patients.

For the utmost convenience, Elevate Health Group offers online appointment scheduling through its user-friendly website, ensuring that patients can easily access the care they need at their preferred time and date.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Elevate Health Group plans to organize health education events and wellness programs to promote health awareness and preventive care in La Cañada and the surrounding communities.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the new La Cañada location, please visit www.elevatehealthgroup.com.

About Elevate Health Group:

Founded in 2015, Elevate Health Group is a leading healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care across a spectrum of medical services. With a focus on compassion, expertise, and innovation, Elevate Health Group strives to elevate the health and well-being of communities it serves.Our physicians value continuity of care and hold the belief of it to be the basis of effective medical practice.

SOURCE Elevate Health Group