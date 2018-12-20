Elevate Health Sciences Introduces Patented Manufacturing of Tapioca Soft Gels

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Sciences today introduced the industry's most advanced process to produce tapioca soft gels, which was developed in conjunction with a key partner that also supplies patented tapioca materials. This allows Elevate to manufacture nutraceutical products that are all-natural, 100 percent vegan, GMO free, carrageenan free, Halal and Kosher certified, and void of any additives or preservatives.

"Our tapioca capsule production is part of an ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation within the nutraceutical industry," said Steve Hatchett, founder and president of Elevate Health Sciences. "Elevate continually invests in technology and equipment that allows us to stay ahead of the industry, efficiently producing leading-edge products at a lower cost."

Typically, tapioca soft gels are difficult to manufacture due to their sensitivity to heat used in the sealing process and the unique tapioca matrix. Elevate's equipment, raw materials and proprietary process solve these challenges with a cold press seal and by layering the capsules to hermetically seal them for an airtight bond around the soft gel.

About Elevate Health Sciences

Founded in 2015, Elevate Health Sciences is an innovative nutraceutical and over-the-counter product manufacturing company offering a customer-centric approach to developing high-quality personal care and dietary products. Elevate employs an in-house research and development team to meet customer requirements and create unique formulas. Elevate manufactures products that are sold in 155 countries. For more information, please visit elevatehealthsciences.com.

