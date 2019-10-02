Elevate Health Sciences Receives one of Industry's Most Rigorous Certifications from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Sciences today announced it has been granted certification from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The TGA is considered one of the most stringent regulatory agencies in the world and TGA certification represents meeting the agency's high standards for manufacturing therapeutic goods, including nutritional supplements.

"Not only does the TGA Certification enable our customers to market and sell the dietary supplements we manufacture for them into Australia, it demonstrates the products we make meet the highest standards for quality and safety no matter where they operate," said Steve Hatchett, founder and president of Elevate Health Sciences. "This certification requires a significant commitment of time and resources, and we are proud to be one of only a handful of companies in the United States to achieve this quality standard. Our focus on our customers is what drives us to invest in the research and advanced technology to meet their various needs."

The TGA Certification adds to Elevate's numerous certifications such as:

UNPA (United Natural Products Alliance)

NSF International Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Health Canada

Halal

Kosher

The TGA is the Australian governing body responsible for regulating therapeutic goods of all varieties. As part of the certification process, they audited Elevate's facility and processes through hands-on inspections and examining documentation, policies and procedures.

Elevate will be showcasing its capabilities at SupplySide West in Las Vegas in Booth #1321 alongside its sister company, Wasatch Labs, a manufacturer of personal care goods. The two companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Rhyz, Inc.

About Rhyz

Rhyz, Inc. is the strategic investment arm of NSE, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Rhyz was formed in 2019 as a dynamic family of companies bound by a collective desire to explore and share new areas of growth and opportunity. The company includes recent product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technologies acquired by NSE to drive its consumer products business.

About Elevate Health Sciences

Founded in 2015, Elevate Health Sciences is an innovative nutraceutical and over-the-counter product manufacturing company offering a customer-centric approach to developing high-quality personal care and dietary products. Elevate employs an in-house research and development team to meet customer requirements and create unique formulas. Elevate manufactures products that are sold in 155 countries.

