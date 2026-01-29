Elevate Health Technologies Appoints Specialty Pharmacy Leader Mark Montgomery to Board of Directors to Strengthen Patient-Centered Innovation of OnePulse Connect Solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies proudly welcomes Mark Montgomery, a distinguished leader in the specialty pharmacy industry and former CEO of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, to its Board of Directors. With a career dedicated to advancing patient care, Montgomery brings a wealth of expertise in specialty pharmacy operations, rare diseases, and innovative healthcare solutions designed to simplify and enhance the experience of patients with complex, chronic diseases.

Elevate Health Technologies is committed to transforming healthcare for all through its OnePulse Connect innovative technology and personalized solutions which include In-Office Infusion and Medically Integrated Dispensing programs utilized by thousands of healthcare practices across the nation - enabling improved care, a simplified journey for patients, and new revenue streams for providers.

As a board member, Montgomery will champion patient-centered initiatives, ensuring Elevate Health Technologies' OnePulse Connect solutions continue to drive meaningful impact for both healthcare providers and the patients they serve. With decades of experience leading organizations that prioritize patient care, Montgomery has a proven history of implementing solutions that reduce barriers to treatment, streamline provider-patient communication, and improve health outcomes. His leadership at BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Axium Healthcare, and Accredo Health underscores his dedication to optimizing the healthcare journey for patients with rare, chronic, and/or complex conditions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Montgomery to our Board of Directors," said Craig Mears, CEO of Elevate Health Technologies. "His profound understanding of addressing the barriers to treatment and steadfast commitment to enhancing the patient journey will be invaluable as we continue to develop pioneering technologies and solutions that empower all healthcare stakeholders, resulting in advance treatment outcomes and an optimal patient experience."

With Montgomery's leadership, Elevate Health Technologies is poised to accelerate the development of solutions that prioritize patient care and outcomes, improve access to specialty treatments, and strengthen the provider-patient relationship. Together, we are redefining care -ensuring every patient gets the care they deserve, from the site of care they value most - that of their trusted provider.

About Elevate Health Technologies

Elevate Health Technologies is committed to making healthcare better for everyone. We collaborate with healthcare providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors to deliver innovative technologies and personalized solutions that truly make a difference. Our OnePulse Connect solutions empower healthcare practices by optimizing efficiency, increasing revenue, and improving care—whether through physician medication dispensing, in-office infusion services, buy-and-bill or inventory and procurement management. Visit elevateht.com

For Marketing or Media inquiries, please contact Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer

