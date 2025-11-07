Elevate Holiday Entertaining: The Secret Power of Premium European-Style Butter

CABOT, Vt., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday baking season arrives, kitchens across America are warming up for festive feasts, pie marathons, and cookie exchanges. This year, Cabot Creamery invites home cooks to discover the secret ingredient that transforms every dish — award-winning, extra creamy European-style butter.

From flakier pie crusts to luscious sauces, and even stunning table décor, premium butter isn't just a pantry staple. It's the heart of elevated entertaining.

Butter Candles are a great way to add some yummy whimsy to your holiday table. Photo Credit Cabot Creamery

Why Butter Matters More Than Ever

Heritage & Artisanal Ingredients Are in Demand

Consumers are craving authenticity and craftsmanship. Heritage dairy and high-butterfat butters — often at 82% or higher — deliver richer flavor, smoother texture, and unmatched performance. According to the USDA Dairy Market News (August 2025), demand for 82% butterfat butter is outpacing standard butter, underscoring a growing appreciation for quality and the farm-to-table movement.

Culinary Performance Meets Indulgence

European-style butter brings tangible benefits to both professional and home kitchens:

Flakier pastries & crusts: Less water means better steam and lift.

Less water means better steam and lift. Richer flavor & mouthfeel: The fat carries flavor beautifully in cookies, sauces, and confections.

The fat carries flavor beautifully in cookies, sauces, and confections. Perfect browning: More butterfat drives deeper color and caramelized flavor.

More butterfat drives deeper color and caramelized flavor. Moisture retention: Baked goods stay tender longer, resisting dryness.

The Rise of the Tablescape

The modern meal is as much about experience as flavor. Sculpted butter molds — shaped into stars, holly, or snowflakes — have become a chic tablescape trend. With silicone molds, cookie cutters, or even ice cube trays, anyone can craft edible butter art at home.

For extra sparkle, butter candles are making a comeback: a small, food-safe wick in a ramekin of butter melts into a pool for warm bread dipping — a sensory centerpiece that delights guests.

The Cabot Difference

Cabot's Extra Creamy European-Style Butter — winner of First Place at the 2025 American Cheese Society Competition — embodies what high butterfat can do. Churned from the finest cream sourced by the Agri-Mark/Cabot Cooperative, this butter delivers exceptional richness, clean flavor, and superior baking performance.

And Cabot's commitment goes beyond taste: Milk from one of Cabot's farmer-owned family farms powers the process twice — it supplies the milk, and renewable energy from the farm's biodigester provides enough electricity to churn the butter.

Find recipes and inspiration at CabotCreamery.com , including:

Flaky holiday pie crusts (pumpkin, pecan, fruit)

Buttery cookies and shortbreads

Decadent browned butter glazes and frostings

DIY butter molds for festive tablescapes

Today's home bakers want more than sugar and sparkle — they want results that taste, feel, and look exceptional. With a simple swap to high-butterfat butter, every cookie, crust, and tablescape becomes a celebration of craft, creativity, and comfort.

