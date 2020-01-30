Elevate Homes kicking off second Triangle community, Adalyn Place, Feb. 12

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Homes is kicking off its second award-winning active-adult neighborhood in the Triangle with a grand-opening celebration for Adalyn Place in Fuquay-Varina from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Like Forge Creek in Clayton, Adalyn Place has a variety of floor plans and amenities aimed at meeting the lifestyle needs of energetic adults. Elevate Homes' offerings include more functional indoor and outdoor spaces, accommodations for pets, outdoor privacy, modern casual interiors and "Elevate rooms" (spaces that can be configured to meet an array of interests).

"We have been very pleased with the market response to our Elevate Homes offerings," said Jay Lewis, DRB Raleigh Division President, "and are proud that our home designs and community-lifestyle elements have hit the mark and resonated with homebuyers. We are focused on serving the needs and wants of the Zoomer life and will continue to refine our approach as we grow."

The Valentine's Day-themed event on Feb. 12 will feature lunch from Catering by Design, champagne, chocolate fondue and live music from Chris Overstreet. The first five attendees will receive Starbucks® gift cards and there will be a drawing for a David Yurman® bracelet valued at $1,250 ( terms and conditions ). There will be tours of the Curator model throughout the event.

The entrance to Adalyn Place is 101 Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. 27526

If you are attending the Adalyn Place kickoff, please RSVP to Peyton Davidson at pdavidson@drbgroup.com by Feb. 5.

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers. In addition to Dan Ryan Builders homes, DRG Group now includes Fielding Homes and active-adult communities from Elevate Homes.

