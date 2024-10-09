Elevate Honored with BenefitsPRO's 2024 Luminaries Award

Award spotlights individuals and organizations that are leading the way and impacting the benefits industry

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a modern consumer directed benefits administration platform, today announced it has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Leadership category.

This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans," said BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. "BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way."

"Building on the power of AI, Elevate is raising the standard for consumer-directed benefits. From simplified claim submission to instant feedback mechanisms, Elevate has made the employee benefits process simpler, smarter and more accessible than ever before," said Brian Cosgray, Elevate co-founder and CEO. "We're honored to be recognized amongst such an esteemed group of individuals and organizations committed to meeting the needs of employers and employees in a way that wasn't previously possible without technological innovations."

Elevate was recently recognized with several notable honors. Elevate's co-founder and CTO, Brian Strom, was recently named an Outstanding Tech Innovator by Employee Benefits News . Elevate was also recently honored with the 2024 Tech Award for AI Innovations in Employee Benefits by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven, and AI-enabled consumer directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability, and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. Today, Elevate collaborates with forward-thinking partners, including professional employer organizations (PEOs), third party administrators (TPAs), health plans, benefits administrators, and financial services companies, to provide a fully integrated benefits account experience for thousands of employers and their employees across the U.S. Learn more at www.elevate.inc

SOURCE Elevate