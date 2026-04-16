Elevate Increases Occupancy from 65% to 89% at Burleson Asset Through Targeted Operational Strategy

Elevate Commercial Investment Group drives 35% NOI growth through operational execution and targeted resident-focused upgrades

BURLESON, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's multifamily environment, stabilization is no longer a passive milestone — it is an active, operational achievement.

At Elevate at Camden in Burleson, Texas, Elevate Commercial Investment Group has spent the past 15 months executing a focused strategy centered on performance, discipline, and long-term asset health. The result is a property that now reflects not just recovery, but durability in a shifting market.

From 65% to ~89% occupancy: Elevate drives 35% NOI growth through operational strategy Post this Elevate at Camden in Burleson, Texas, where operational improvements increased occupancy from 65% to 89% and drove 35% NOI growth.

A Market That Demanded Precision

When Elevate acquired Camden, the broader market was entering a period defined by rising interest rates, cost pressures, and operational uncertainty.

Rather than relying on aggressive rent assumptions or short-term appreciation, the team approached Camden with a clear objective: stabilize the asset through operational control.

"At the time, the market was changing quickly," said Jorge Abreu, CEO. "We knew this would be less about timing the market and more about executing at the property level."

Operational Focus Over Financial Engineering

The stabilization strategy centered on fundamentals:

Improving occupancy consistency

Enhancing tenant retention

Implementing operational efficiencies

Executing targeted, high-impact upgrades

Notably, the strategy did not rely on heavy interior renovations. Instead, Elevate focused on practical, revenue-driving improvements, including:

Adding private backyards to select units

Installing in-unit washer and dryers

These enhancements directly increased rental desirability and drove NOI growth without significant capex intensity.

Measured Performance Improvements

Over time, these efforts translated into clear operational and financial gains:

Occupancy at acquisition: 65%

Current occupancy: ~89%

T1 NOI at acquisition: $95,224

Current T1 NOI: $128,692

NOI growth: +$33,468 (+35%)

Rather than pushing rents aggressively, the team focused on sustainable income growth tied to real utility and resident demand.

Stabilization as a Signal, Not a Finish Line

In today's environment, a stabilized asset carries broader significance. It reflects lender confidence, operational execution, and resilience under pressure.

For Camden, stabilization positions the property for multiple future paths:

Strategic refinance

Continued cash flow hold

Timed disposition aligned with market conditions

"This is where discipline pays off," Eric Bodiwala, COO, noted. "Stabilization gives you optionality."

Applying the Playbook Forward

The lessons learned at Camden are now being applied across Elevate's broader portfolio and upcoming opportunities.

Rather than chasing rapid appreciation, the firm is continuing to focus on:

Operational durability

Cash flow consistency

Market-aligned underwriting

"Camden reflects how we're operating in today's market environment," Cecelia Zimmermann, VP, added. "It's not about perfect conditions — it's about performing in real ones."

These same operational principles continue to guide Elevate's current investment strategy, including opportunities the firm is actively pursuing in today's market environment.

About Elevate CIG

Elevate Commercial Investment Group is a Dallas-based multifamily investment firm with approximately $670M in assets under management. The firm specializes in acquiring and operating cash-flowing multifamily assets in high-growth U.S. markets, with a focus on operational execution, disciplined underwriting, and long-term value creation for investors.

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SOURCE Elevate Commercial Investment Group