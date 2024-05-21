Elevate MRO becomes Starlink Authorized Dealer and Installer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate MRO a division of Elevate Aviation Group (EAG) has become an Authorized Starlink Dealer and Installer of their global in-flight high-speed internet solution. Elevate Jet intends to offer Starlink as its sole connectivity product.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

President of EAG, Randy McKinney said "We are honored to have Elevate MRO selected as an Authorized Dealer and Installer of Starlink. I was fortunate to participate in the initial STC and launch of the product in 2022, and learned firsthand how fast and reliable this product is." Jim Slack, President of the MRO division also added, "Our MRO team is elated to begin offering the Starlink product. Its simplified design means minimal downtime for installation and allows us to integrate it with routine maintenance intervals".

Elevate MRO and Elevate Jet became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Elevate Aviation Group in 2022. With nearly 30 years of experience in aircraft service and maintenance support, as well as 24/7 availability, Elevate MRO is the essence of dependability. With its primary location in Salt Lake City, UT, the company is staffed by highly trained and qualified technicians capable of repairing and maintaining a wide array of turbine-powered fixed-wing aircraft.

Elevate Jet also maintains a diverse fleet of private jet aircraft for charter to fit any trip or budget and provides tailored travel solutions to meet business and personal travel needs. Elevate Jet is regularly audited by third-party industry examiners, including Argus and Wyvern, and it has been accepted into the Federal Aviation Administration's Safety Management System Voluntary Program (FAA SMSVP), a distinction that only the top 2% of US Part 135 Carriers have managed to achieve.

If you would like to learn more about the benefits of adding Starlink to your aircraft, or if you are ready to schedule installation, please email [email protected], or call +1 (603) 777-2685.

