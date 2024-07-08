Elevate MRO, Elevate Jet, Expand to Denver, Boosting Western US Presence

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. and DENVER, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate MRO, a division of Elevate Aviation Group (EAG), announced today the opening of a new aircraft maintenance center at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) in Denver. This expansion includes increased staff and maintenance teams to support the existing client base and enhance aircraft maintenance service availability while supporting Elevate Jet's management, charter, and aircraft sales capabilities.

Elevate MRO hangar at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC).

The 17,000-square-foot facility provides essential hangar and office space, allowing Elevate to expand its MRO aircraft maintenance and management. Notably, the MRO will introduce much-needed avionics services, including custom installations and maintenance. Elevate MRO was recently selected by SpaceX as an approved dealer and installer of Starlink for business aircraft.

With other companies closing their Denver operations, Elevate aims to tap into the region's talented pool of aviation technicians and industry veterans, offering aircraft owners a new local management option. With a mobile AOG team capable of quickly restoring an aircraft to service, Elevate provides support to the Denver metropolitan area and surrounding resort airports.

"In addition to expanding our MRO footprint, this new facility will provide Elevate clients a home for owners who are looking for aircraft management services," said Jim Slack, President of Elevate MRO. "With its savage client-centric approach, Elevate MRO maintains a wide array of current airframes representing 43 unique aircraft models across 11 manufacturers. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier services and innovative solutions to the private jet community."

Connect with Elevate MRO by emailing [email protected] or call +1(603)777-2685 to discuss our aviation solutions in more depth.

