Elevate Nutrition Launches Crowdfunding Investment Campaign via StartEngine

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Nutrition , a White Plains, New York-based high-performance nutrition business founded by Jillian and Paul J. Salomone, announced the launch of a crowdfunding investment campaign via StartEngine , enabling interested parties in the plant-based, vegan, keto, and fitness communities to invest in the company at just $2 per share.

With Elevate itself valued at $5,000,000, the husband and wife duo are seeking to raise $1,070,000 by January 30, 2020, the minimum investment being $300 and maximum investment being $107,000 per investor.

Plant-Based Protein ACAI

Through the introduction of high-performance plant-based nutritional supplements that are healthy for both the individual and the environment, Elevate Nutrition has tapped into a plant-based marketplace that is expected to reach a worth of $9.5 billion by 2024, with nearly seven out of 10 Americans attempting to expand upon their plant-based diet.

"We went from merely a concept to over $400K in sales and established more than 2,500 loyal customers in a time span of under two-and-a-half years," says Jillian Salomone, Co-Founder & CEO.

Elevate considers themselves a pioneer and unique company in the sports nutrition marketplace. "We are not a traditional sports nutrition company that leverages harmful animal-based products and artificial sweeteners. However, we are not your average vegan nutrition company that neglects aesthetics, modern lifestyle, and fitness needs. We are merging both worlds," says Paul Salomone, Co-Founder & COO.

"Our products sell out so quickly, our manufacturers can't keep up…we are looking for investors so that we can keep a constant inventory flow and launch more new, exciting, and truly unique products," adds Jillian Salomone.

Elevate is a pioneer in the burgeoning plant-based sector, building and constantly improving upon a line of supplements that make animal products a specter of the past. Their supplements are formulated for modern health and fitness and they claim to leverage the finest and most effective ingredients to enhance athletic performance.

"Prospective investors in the Elevate name should take into consideration the fact that, to date, we've seen a 142-percent year-over-year growth since our inception, and have sold more than 10,000 units (and counting)," added Paul Salomone.

Along with offering equity, the Elevate Team is offering a full suite of perk packages to investors.

"We envision a future wherein plant-based nutrition is no longer an alternative, but the go-to choice, and we invite other like-minded individuals to take this journey with us through an investment in everything Elevate stands for," says Jillian Salomone.

Additional information about the StartEngine investment campaign can be obtained by visiting https://www.StartEngine.com/Elevate-Nutrition .

Media Contact:

Paul Salomone

Phone: (914) 282-1854

Email: paul@elevatenutrition.com

Related Images

vanilla-milkshake-performance.jpg

Vanilla Milkshake Performance Protein

Plant-Based Protein ACAI

chocolate-brownie-performance.jpg

Chocolate Brownie Performance Protein

Chocolate Protein Shake

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jfCpU25jmU

SOURCE Elevate Nutrition

Related Links

https://www.elevatenutrition.com

