Elevate One's Glow with Transformative Skincare Treatments CACAYE Fermented Beauty™ Introduces Three Groundbreaking Clean Formulas

LARGO, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CACAYE Fermented Beauty™, pioneers of fermented beauty and champions of the #CACAYELife movement, proudly unveils three innovative additions to its skincare collection, enhancing everyone's skincare ritual with the entire CACAYE range. These groundbreaking masks and gentle cleanser, epitomize the brand's dedication to proven, potent, and pure skincare inspired by ancient beauty rituals, elevating beauty routines to unprecedented levels of excellence.

CACAYE introduces three revolutionary skincare additions.

Discover CACAYE's Revolutionary Skincare Additions

Meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled results with clean, vegan formulas that are gluten-free and cruelty-free with no parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes, and fragrances.

CACAYE GOLDEN CACAY FERMENTED FIRMING MASK : Indulge in luxury with this mask crafted from sustainably sourced golden Cacay oil, which imparts a luxurious glow to the skin while effectively addressing all major signs of aging and suitable for all skin types. Enriched with a proprietary FERMH2O™ blend, consisting of fermented Korean Ginseng and Forest Lamb Mushroom, and a proprietary FermSkin Serum™ complex, infused with Marin Polysaccharide, Acetyl Octapeptide-3, and Hyaluronic Acid. Both of which calm, soothe, cool, firm, tighten, hydrate, restore elasticity, and provide antioxidant protection against environmental stressors.

Indulge in luxury with this mask crafted from sustainably sourced golden Cacay oil, which imparts a luxurious glow to the skin while effectively addressing all major signs of aging and suitable for all skin types. Enriched with a proprietary FERMH2O™ blend, consisting of fermented Korean Ginseng and Forest Lamb Mushroom, and a proprietary FermSkin Serum™ complex, infused with Marin Polysaccharide, Acetyl Octapeptide-3, and Hyaluronic Acid. Both of which calm, soothe, cool, firm, tighten, hydrate, restore elasticity, and provide antioxidant protection against environmental stressors. CACAYE GINSENG + CACAY FERMENTED COCOON MASK : Immerse in an overnight cushion-textured mask, suitable for all skin types, designed to envelop the skin with hydration and shield it from the detrimental effects of blue light, including dullness and dehydration. Enriched with Cacay, Rose, and Jasmine oils, it effectively firms and smooths lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Enhanced with CACAYE's proprietary FERMH2O™ blend, it calms, soothes, and cools, while providing antioxidant protection against environmental stressors, resulting in firmer, brighter, deeply hydrated skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, it delivers intense moisture to the skin.

Immerse in an overnight cushion-textured mask, suitable for all skin types, designed to envelop the skin with hydration and shield it from the detrimental effects of blue light, including dullness and dehydration. Enriched with Cacay, Rose, and Jasmine oils, it effectively firms and smooths lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Enhanced with CACAYE's proprietary FERMH2O™ blend, it calms, soothes, and cools, while providing antioxidant protection against environmental stressors, resulting in firmer, brighter, deeply hydrated skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, it delivers intense moisture to the skin. CACAYE SUPERFRUIT + CACAY FERMENTED CLEANSING LOTION: Elevate the morning and evening ritual with this gentle yet refreshing cleansing lotion suitable for all skin types. Powered by Cacay oil, renowned for addressing all major signs of aging, and a proprietary blend of fermented Lavender, Olive, Camellia Seed , and Sunflower Seed oils, to effectively hydrate and remove impurities and makeup for a healthy glow. Enriched with Niacinamide to clarify the skin and Aloe Vera to protect against environmental aggressors.

These new, clean formula treatments and cleanser innovations easily become part of everyone's skincare routine alongside CACAYE's full range of skincare products:

"CACAYE invites everyone to embark on a transformative journey as we introduce three groundbreaking additions, showcasing our unwavering commitment to skincare excellence," says Karl Obrecht, Evoq Brand Lab's CEO. "Join us in redefining beauty standards and embracing the #CACAYELife movement as we continue to pioneer proven, potent, and pure skincare solutions for radiant, timeless beauty."

At CACAYE's Heart: Three Fundamental Elements

Fermented Botanicals: Employing a modern cutting-edge process that breaks down natural botanicals into smaller molecules for maximum potency, enabling quicker, deeper absorption.

Employing a modern cutting-edge process that breaks down natural botanicals into smaller molecules for maximum potency, enabling quicker, deeper absorption. CaCay Oil: A skincare cure-all enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, effectively addressing all major signs of aging.

A skincare cure-all enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, effectively addressing all major signs of aging. Trademarked Complexes: Meticulously developed through unwavering innovation, ensuring radiant, glowing skin fortified against the harsh environment.

Experience Luxurious Skincare with CACAYE

Discover the transformative power of CACAYE Fermented Beauty™ and immerse in clean formulations redefining beauty standards. Enjoy CACAYE's exclusive offer: 20% discount on all products with recurring subscription plans, coupled with complimentary shipping and free samples with every order, available at www.cacaye.com.

Join the vibrant #CACAYELife movement and become part of a thriving community committed to radiant beauty. Connect with CACAYE on Instagram & Facebook @cacayelife and make 2024 the year of radiant beauty.

ABOUT CACAYE

Developed by Evoq Brand Lab, a collective of beauty industry experts committed to pioneering technology and formulation, CACAYE stands as the flagship product, drawing inspiration from nature's most powerful ingredients. Through innovative fermentation, CACAYE harmoniously combines botanical extracts, nutrient rich CaCay oil, and exclusive complexes, inviting everyone to indulge in the luxury of effortlessly beautiful skin. Rooted in proven skincare practices and a deep respect for the world's botanical richness, CACAYE encapsulates a commitment to holistic beauty.

As a clean skincare brand, CACAYE sets new standards with formulas meticulously crafted in-house, dermatologically tested, and beloved by consumers. CACAYE's products are free from harmful chemicals, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. CACAYE prioritizes sustainability by ethically sourcing premium Cacay oil from Colombian farmers and using recyclable packaging. Proudly USA-made, CACAYE's locally developed and manufactured products ensure quality control and community support.

Explore the #CACAYELife at www.cacaye.com.

