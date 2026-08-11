Elevate Ranks No. 13 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Elevate's growth is the result of solving real challenges for employers and employees," said Brian Cosgray, co‑founder and CEO of Elevate. "Earning a top 20 spot on the Inc. 5000 demonstrates the momentum behind our platform and the move toward more customer-centered benefits experiences."

Elevate is the first fully cloud‑based, API‑driven, AI‑enabled benefits platform built to replace the manual, fragmented systems still powering health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). Over the past three years, Elevate has seen revenue increase by more than 12,000% as demand grows for modern, automated infrastructure. Inc. also ranked the Denver-based company No. 1 among fastest-growing businesses in Colorado and No. 2 in the financial services sector.

Elevate Delivers Measurable Performance Gains

Benefits administrators have seen significant business impact using the Elevate platform, including:

43% benefits account growth

64% fewer cases per customer

45% fewer total customer touchpoints

30% reduction in service cost per customer

51% increase in customer satisfaction

Looking ahead, Elevate will continue investing in AI and automation to help benefits administrators grow without increasing costs. The company is expanding its platform with new features that help partners serve more employers, operate more efficiently and deliver simpler customer experiences.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer-directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. To learn more visit elevate.ai and follow Elevate on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Elevate