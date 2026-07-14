Advanced Benefit Strategies Selects Elevate as its Technology Partner for HSAs, FSAs and HRAs

Platform upgrade positions ABS to bring AI‑powered automation to health accounts

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a modern consumer-directed benefits administration platform, today announced that it was selected as the technology partner of Advanced Benefit Strategies (ABS), a third-party administrator (TPA) providing pre-tax benefits for over 30 years, to power its health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). Elevate replaces ABS's legacy administration platform with built-in automation that removes time-consuming manual processes, helping ABS operate more efficiently as it continues to grow.

How Advanced Benefit Strategies Scaled with Elevate Speed Speed

"We reached a point where our technology platform was creating more work, not eliminating it," said ABS President Stephen Repka. "There were too many workarounds, and it was holding us back. We needed a partner that was invested in our success, understood our growth goals, and could help us operate more efficiently. Elevate had all the capabilities we needed, and more. Their pace of innovation gave me confidence that this partnership will create growth opportunities for our business."

Eliminating Complexity and Manual Workflows

Consumer-directed benefits continue to grow in importance for employers and employees, but many administration platforms still rely on aging infrastructure, manual processes and disconnected workflows. For TPAs in particular, such complexity limits their ability to scale without proportionally increasing headcount and overhead.

By moving to Elevate, ABS gains access to built-in automation, real-time processing, modern reporting capabilities and AI-assisted workflows that reduce manual efforts for administrators. The result is an operation that runs with significantly less hands-on intervention, freeing the team to focus on client relationships and strategic growth.

"Elevate has been an exceptional partner," said Jennifer Cohen, manager of Sales, Client Relations and Engagement at ABS. "We set out to become a more scalable operation, and Elevate delivered. Our workflows are running far more smoothly and our employer groups are loving the changes. Participant questions about logging in, resetting passwords, submitting claims, or checking balances have virtually vanished."

Proven Performance Gains

Similar benefits administrators have seen significant business impact after switching to Elevate:

30% reduction in service cost per customer

51% increase in customer satisfaction

Up to a 50% increase in new business

"ABS has built a strong reputation by focusing on service and long-term client relationships," said Brian Cosgray, CEO and co-founder of Elevate. "Their leadership team recognized that sustaining that reputation while expanding their reach requires the right technology partner. We're built to help TPAs like ABS operate and grow more efficiently without adding complexity, and deliver a better experience for everyone they serve."

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer-directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. To learn more visit elevate.ai and follow Elevate on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elevate