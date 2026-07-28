Proficient Benefit Solutions Partners with Elevate to Bring AI-Powered Technology to Consumer-Directed Benefits

"We knew it was time to take advantage of the opportunities created by AI, and that was a gap with our previous technology partner. We needed a more responsive experience for our clients and our internal operations," said Javier Elizalde, president of Proficient. "Since we are rapidly growing, it was important to find a platform that could support our size and future growth. Elevate is giving us exactly what we were looking for in both the AI-enabled tech we need and the operational rigor we demand."

A Modern Platform for a Progressive TPA

HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs help millions of Americans pay for care, but many still run on outdated, error-prone systems built on manual workflows and fragmented infrastructure. With Elevate, benefits administrators are able to use built-in, end-to-end automation to speed operational processes and improve the user experience for clients and their employees.

For Proficient, the partnership advances its AI strategy and brings automation to both product functionality and administrative processes. Proficient's teams are freed from manual tasks to focus on higher‑value strategic projects. Proficient's employer clients gain a significantly improved experience through smarter dashboards, faster reporting, and clearer visibility into their programs, and employees benefit from user conveniences like instant claim reviews, faster reimbursements, and embedded HSA investment capabilities.

These enhancements will help Proficient achieve measurable operational results similar to those seen across Elevate's partner network, including:

Up to 78% of claims approved instantly through AI-powered automation

90% reduction in returned claims through AI-powered coaching

35 second claims processing, from submission to money sent to account

Claim teams able to process at speeds 2x faster than legacy platforms

HSA asset transfer processing reduced from two business days to same day

"Proficient is ahead of the curve in embracing automation and AI to help internal teams work faster, while also delivering a better experience for the groups depending on them for these important benefits," said Brian Cosgray, CEO and co-founder of Elevate. "We're always excited to partner with a forward-thinking team like Proficient, whose leaders see the vision for where consumer directed benefits are headed and understand the importance of a technology upgrade. We see more and more TPAs recognizing that outdated technology is holding them back."

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. To learn more visit www.elevate.ai and follow Elevate on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elevate