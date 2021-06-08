Elevate Security Named a CyberTech100 Company for 2021

BERKELEY, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Security, a leader in human attack surface management, today announced that the company has been recognized as a CyberTech100 company for 2021. The CyberTech100, an annual list of the world's most innovative CyberTech organizations, recognizes the pioneering companies helping financial institutions combat cyber threats and fraud.

"According to the 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 85% of cybersecurity breaches suffered by businesses involve human error," said Robert Fly, Elevate Security's CEO and founder. "Companies in the financial sector are no exception to this unsolved problem as 80% of breaches start with account compromise. Elevate Security addresses the issue of human error by enabling security teams to have complete visibility into the human attack surface, benchmark human risk, and establish appropriate controls and restrictions on high-risk individuals or groups. We are thrilled that our first-of-its-kind platform has been recognized by the CyberTech100."

The Elevate Security Platform was developed for enterprises to deliver unprecedented visibility and control into an organization's human attack surface. Human Attack Surface Management provides enterprises deep visibility into human risk and automates tailored security controls, personalized feedback, and policies to reduce incidents. The overwhelming majority of security incidents are caused by human error. Elevate Security Platform reduces the frequency & impact of these incidents, including addressing specific threats such as account compromise, data theft and ransomware with specific remediations.

Established by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm, the CyberTech100 selects the world's most innovative providers of digital solutions helping financial services firms fight off cyberattacks and protect their data. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies identified by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

"Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have lasting impact on the industry and attackers' behavior."

A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information for each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com .

About Elevate Security

Elevate Security, the leader in human attack surface management, was founded in 2017 by two former Salesforce security executives to address one of cybersecurity's biggest unsolved problems – human error. The Elevate Security Platform offers an intelligent, customized and automated platform that ingests the entirety of an organization's security data to gain benchmarked visibility into human risk, enabling customers to proactively tailor security controls and create 'safety nets' around the riskiest employees. Armed with the insights and controls from the Elevate Security platform, CISOs are in a much better position to support high-growth initiatives within the enterprise while securing and defending the human attack surface. Elevate Security counts leading enterprises in industries - from financial services to technology and healthcare - as customers. For more information, https://elevatesecurity.com/ .

SOURCE Elevate Security

Related Links

https://elevatesecurity.com

