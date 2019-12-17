Elevate Semiconductor Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Semiconductor is delighted to have been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures Elevate products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

David J. Kenyon, CEO of Elevate states: "We are extremely proud of our ISO Certification as it reflects the commitment we have to producing quality products for our test customers across the globe. We view this is a first step in a journey with our customers of continuous improvement in the ATE and test market."

A Continuous Improvement Culture

Jim Icuss Vp of Elevate Quality Assurance states: "At Elevate Semiconductor, we strive to excel in all aspects of quality. This spans from our product development process, to our products and our customer service. To accomplish this, we have instituted a continuous improvement process that includes all aspects of our business. The formal ISO certification is the recognition of Elevate Semiconductors commitment to consistent product quality and customer service and our dedication to continuous improvement."

Relentless Focus on Excellence

ISO-9001-2015-KEYBISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. Elevate Semiconductor were audited by DNV-GL, and were presented with their certificate in December 2019.

