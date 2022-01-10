ELEVATE SYDNEY TAKES 2022 TO NEW HEIGHTS

The event also featured the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere.

Highlights of ELEVATE Sydney included:

ELEVATE SkyShow, an Australian first, featuring 500 choreographed drones over Sydney Cove as a natural amphitheatre, creating a mesmerising light show forming elaborate patterns set to an original soundscape. A boomerang, a waratah and a series of animations told a powerful story of Sydney's past, present and hopes for 2022

Final Night performances featuring Tones And I and Tim Minchin

ELEVATE Encore with ARIA Award-winning Australian artists Peking Duk and Lime Cordiale

A contemporary Call to Country designed by Rhoda Roberts AO and performances by leading First Nations artists Electric Fields and Troy Cassar-Daley

Children's entertainment including by The Wiggles, Bluey and Junkyard Beats

Disco night with Marcia Hines, Leo Sayer and Courtney Act

ELEVATE Music featuring BVT, CXLOE, Hauskey, L-FRESH the LION and Ngaiire

The best of Aussie sporting culture with live conversations from sporting legends and athletes including Australia's most successful Olympian Emma McKeon

SOURCE NSW Government; Destination NSW