Elevate Textiles Names Jeffrey P. Pritchett Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey P. Pritchett will join the company as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors on April 23, 2024.

"We are all thrilled that Jeff is joining and confident that his diverse experience driving commercial and operational excellence as well as successfully navigating strategic M&A initiatives make him the ideal leader to achieve our business objectives and maximize our impact as a global, consolidated platform," says Jim Continenza, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Elevate Textiles. "Jeff brings the right combination of leadership experience, passion and expertise to drive the next phase of growth, innovation and sustainability for all of the stakeholders at Elevate."

Mr. Pritchett added, "I am honored to be joining Elevate and look forward to partnering with the Board and our leadership team(s) to build on the significant accomplishments they have made to date. I am impressed with the differentiated global footprint and integrated platform, customer collaboration, environmental solutions, innovative product development and operational expertise that I've seen thus far, and I'm incredibly excited about what we will accomplish together in the future to continue to drive growth and improvement around our delivery of premium, mission-critical textile solutions globally."

Pritchett joins Elevate with more than 25 years of multi-industry global leadership experience in both public and private companies. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Senior Operating Executive of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company LLC, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management L.P. He also held numerous Cerberus portfolio company Board and leadership roles.

Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Operating Officer and on the Board of Directors at Champion One LLC, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Global Operations at InnerWorkings and held senior leadership positions at Vertis Communications, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before that, he held various leadership positions at General Motors and Delphi Automotive.

About Elevate Textiles

Elevate Textiles offers distinguished global textile brands including American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components. With a global array of premium fabric and thread solutions focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality craftsmanship, Elevate and its portfolio brands provide products that surround us every day and in all facets of life. We offer advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions across vast industries including fashion and functional apparel, footwear, military, fire, medical, athletic, automotive, aerospace, outdoor, and other specialty sectors. Elevate is committed to delivering solutions that protect and enhance our lives through its global manufacturing platform. To learn more about Elevate Textiles and our brands, visit elevatetextiles.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elevate Textiles