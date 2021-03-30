Elevate The Breaks In Your Day With The New S.Pellegrino® Essenza Line Of Coffee-Inspired Flavors

The new line of S.Pellegrino Essenza boasts zero calories and zero sweeteners with 30mg of caffeine — about one-third of the amount in an average cup of coffee — ideal for anyone looking to enjoy the refreshing bubbles of S.Pellegrino paired with the indulgent flavors of coffee for a little pick-me-up, any time of the day.

For this delicious new offering, the iconic, gentle bubbles of S.Pellegrino meet sophisticated ingredients to create three unique flavor combinations: Exotic Vanilla & Coffee flavors, Delicious Cocoa & Coffee flavors and Smooth Caramel & Coffee flavors. Recommended food pairings include:

S.Pellegrino Essenza Exotic Vanilla & Coffee flavors elegantly embraces espresso coffee flavors with sweet, velvety vanilla notes that pair well with fresh berries and nuts, such as pistachios or almonds.

elegantly embraces espresso coffee flavors with sweet, velvety vanilla notes that pair well with fresh berries and nuts, such as pistachios or almonds. S.Pellegrino Essenza Delicious Cocoa & Coffee flavors offers a rich, smooth cocoa flavor that makes for an irresistible treat on its own, or when paired with biscotti, pastries, croissants or muffins .

offers a rich, smooth cocoa flavor that makes for an irresistible treat on its own, or when paired with biscotti, pastries, croissants or muffins S.Pellegrino Essenza Smooth Caramel & Coffee flavors brings together a classic flavor combination with a sweet, indulgent caramel taste that pairs best with white cheddar cheese and apple or pear slices.

"Building on the popularity of our S.Pellegrino Essenza, featuring fresh Mediterranean fruit flavors, we turned to Italian coffee bars as inspiration for this new line," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino. "With sophisticated and indulgent hints of vanilla, cocoa and caramel, and a gentle dose of caffeine, this new offering is the perfect accompaniment to perk up your daily breaks and snack times."

The first zero-calorie flavored offering from the brand, S.Pellegrino Essenza originally launched in the U.S. in 2019 with flavors inspired by the fruits of the Mediterranean coast and is currently available in four combinations: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry; Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate; Lemon & Lemon Zest; and Blood Orange & Black Raspberry.

Bottled at the source in Italy, the new S.Pellegrino Essenza line of coffee-inspired flavors will make its way to shelves at U.S. retailers nationwide this spring and join the beloved S.Pellegrino Essenza family in stores everywhere. The product will be available at a suggested retail price of $5.99 for an 8-can fridge pack.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino™ Young Chef. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com .

