Elevate Your Baking: Old Pal and Babish Debut THC-Infused Sugar

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pal, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand known for its commitment to quality and accessibility, has joined forces with culinary sensation Babish to introduce an exciting new product to the cannabis-infused food and beverage landscape: "Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar."

This groundbreaking collaboration merges Old Pal's expertise in crafting quality cannabis products with Babish's culinary creativity and passion for elevating the art of cooking. The result is a versatile and innovative THC-infused sugar that revolutionizes the way consumers experience cannabis-infused cuisine. Old Pal and Babish invite you to "Get Baked with Babish."

"We are thrilled to partner with Babish to bring this exciting new product to market," said Rusty Wilenkin, Co-Founder and CEO at Old Pal. "With Babish's culinary expertise, community, and our shared commitment to creating memorable experiences, we believe 'Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar' will redefine the possibilities of cannabis-infused baking and beverages."

Derived from high-quality cannabis extracts and carefully curated ingredients, "Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar" offers consumers a convenient and customizable way to incorporate cannabis into their favorite recipes. Whether you're an at-home chef like Babish or someone seeking an easy way to enhance a beverage - every kitchen needs a stash of "Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar".

"Ten years ago, when I was making improvised edibles out of peanut butter and graham crackers, I couldn't have imagined what the future would hold. With the help of Old Pal, we're so excited to introduce the latest innovation in THCnology: precision-dosed, versatile and fun way to create your own delicious edibles and cannabis cocktails. Simply add some Babish x Old Pal THC-infused sugar to your favorite recipe, grab a high-fantasy novel or queue up a nature doc, and get ready for a good time." – Andrew Rea, Binging with Babish

Key features include:

Premium-quality THC-infused sugar derived from carefully selected cannabis extracts, micronized and consistent.

Versatile and easy-to-use format that seamlessly integrates into a wide range of recipes.

Precise dosing, allowing consumers to customize their recipes to their preference. Each infused sugar container includes 100 MG of THC and works out to about 5 MG of THC per teaspoon.

Crafted in partnership with Azuca and with a commitment to quality, safety, and transparency, ensuring consumers can enjoy it with confidence.

Starting July, "Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar" will be available for purchase at select dispensaries. In New York, you can find it at The Travel Agency, Strain Stars, Flynn Stoned and Curaleaf. In Arizona, it will be sold exclusively at Curaleaf stores across the state. The infused sugar will also roll out later this year in collaboration with The Cannabist Company utilizing its premium flower and will be available at its retail locations in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Colorado. For a full list of store locations, visit oldpal.com/infused-sugar and follow along @oldpal to stay up to date on all new product launches.

About Binging with Babish:

Andrew Rea is one part chef, one part filmmaker, and a generous dash of irreverent YouTube personality. With a self-taught approach both behind and in front of the camera, he has garnered a global audience of over 10 million burgeoning chefs and foodies on his channel, Babish Culinary Universe . Renowned series like "Binging with Babish," "Basics with Babish," and "Botched by Babish" form the backbone of the BCU, where his passion for teaching and experimenting in the kitchen is rivaled only by his love of film and television, both of which he endeavors to share from his Brooklyn, NY kitchen. The channel has featured notable figures such as Jon Favreau, Maisie Williams, and Roy Choi and has partnered with Google, Samsung, Warner Bros/FX, and Amazon. A two-time New York Times Best Selling author, Andrew's titles include Basics with Babish, Binging with Babish, and Eat What You Watch. The BCU has expanded into the lifestyle sector with the eponymous Babish cookware line in partnership with Gibson, available on Amazon and in Walmart's nationwide, and will enter the cannabis space with a THC-infused sugar, Baked with Babish, produced in partnership with Old Pal. Returning to his upstate New York roots, Andrew's next venture, Bed n Babish, is a highly anticipated bed & breakfast alongside the Delaware River, set to open in the summer of 2024.

About Old Pal:

Old Pal is a cannabis lifestyle brand that sets the gold standard for quality in the industry. With a focus on simplicity, shareability (in the markets that allow sharing), and unrivaled quality, Old Pal aims to offer an uncomplicated way to integrate cannabis into a balanced, fulfilling life. Old Pal products can now be found in NY, CA, PA, MA, MD, AZ, IL, NV, OH, NM, MI, VA, NJ, WA and FL with more markets launching in 2024. Learn more at oldpal.com.

Warning: For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children and pets. In case of accidental ingestion or overconsumption, contact the Poison Center hotline 1-800-222-1222 or call 9-1-1. Please consume responsibly. Cannabis can be addictive.

Concerned about your cannabis use? Contact the New York State HOPELine by texting "HopeNY", calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or visiting oasas.ny.gov/HOPELine .

