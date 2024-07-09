Elevate Your Drinking Water Quality with Waterdrop Filter: Unveiling Prime Day Deals on Top Filtration Systems

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Waterdrop's Brand Day and Amazon Prime Day, Waterdrop is thrilled to announce an exciting range of deals on five of its premier water filtration products. From under-sink systems to countertop electric pitchers, these exclusive offers, running from July 10th to July 17th, promise substantial savings and unmatched quality for all your water purification needs.

Waterdrop 10UA Under Sink Water Filter System

Prime Day Price: $37.99 (27% off from $51.99)

Sale Dates: 16th-17th July

Save up to $700 in Waterdrop Filter Prime Day deals

Enjoy deeply purified, safe drinking water with the 10UA Under Sink Water Filter System, certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 372 and 42 Standards. This high-capacity system efficiently reduces harmful contaminants like PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, rust, lead, chlorine, and more. Featuring an upgraded filtration area, it tackles clogging issues head-on and can be installed in just three minutes, with three-second filter replacements.

Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher

Prime Day Price: $46.99 (20% off from $58.99)

Sale Dates: 16th-17th July

Enhance your hydration with the Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher, a powerhouse of convenience and efficiency. Boasting a 0.8 L/min filtration speed and a 27-cup ultra-large capacity, this pitcher is perfect for households and gatherings. Certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI standards, it ensures high-quality drinking water by reducing over 30 harmful substances, including chlorine and lead.

Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W

Prime Day Price: $39.19 (22% off from $49.99)

Sale Dates: 16th-17th July

This smart, electric filter ensures pure water in just one second, and its rigorous multi-certification (NSF/ANSI 401, 53, 42, and 372) guarantees the reduction of 30+ contaminants. Its IPX5 high waterproof standard and BPA-free materials ensure safe, reliable performance for every drop.

Waterdrop Filter X Series-X16 Tankless Reverse Osmosis System

Prime Day Price: $1299 (35% off from $1999)

Sale Dates: 10th-17th July

Transform your water with the Waterdrop Filter X Series-X16 Tankless Reverse Osmosis System, featuring an 11-phase purification process that removes 99.99% of harmful substances, providing exceptionally pure, mineral-rich water. This system's tankless design saves space and prevents secondary contamination, while its advanced PCC technology simulates natural mineral water formation. Certified by NSF, SGS, and FCC, this system also conserves water and offers an energy-saving mode that reduces electricity use by 40%.

Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System

Prime Day Price: $699 (30% off from $999)

Sale Dates: 10th-17th July

Enjoy fast, efficient, and reliable water filtration with the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System. Filtering 800 gallons per day and producing a cup of water in just six seconds, this system offers a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio and includes a UV sterilizing light to eliminate up to 99.9% of contaminants. Certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, 58, and 372, the G3P800 also features a smart faucet for real-time monitoring and a sleek, space-saving design.

In addition to these exclusive deals, Waterdrop is also spotlighting the Waterdrop Spotless Car Wash System with Resin and the Waterdrop Smart Water Leak Detector with Pre-Filtration for Home, further enhancing your home water solutions.

About Waterdrop Filter

Established in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a globally renowned provider of innovative water filtration solutions. Its exceptional product range covers original replacement filters, gravity water filters, RO systems, whole-house product lines, and outdoor product lines, earning numerous international awards. Waterdrop consistently ranks in the top 3 of Amazon's water purification category, serving over 10 million families around the world.

For more information, please visit Waterdrop Filter Official Website or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Waterdrop