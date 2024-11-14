Elevate Your Fleet Management: Jimi IoT and Fleet Hoster Partner to Enhance Geotab Marketplace Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimi IoT, a world-renowned leader in IoT technology, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Fleet Hoster, a premier provider of innovative fleet management solutions. This collaboration represents a significant development for the Geotab Marketplace, promising enhanced capabilities and state-of-the-art solutions for the fleet management industry, especially in North America market.

Search Jimi IoT and Fleet Hoster on Geotab Marketplace

Through this exclusive partnership, Geotab Marketplace users will gain access to a range of enhanced features and services with four of Jimi IoT's highly acclaimed, PTCRB-certified asset tracking solutions, including:

LL01: A Cat M1/NB-IoT asset tracker with up to 3 years of battery life, featuring a rechargeable battery that eliminates the need for frequent replacements. The LL01 includes a magnetic Slap-n-Track mount for quick installation, and its light sensor triggers alerts upon detachment, ensuring continuous asset protection. As a versatile asset tracker, the LL01 provides reliable monitoring across diverse environments.

LL303: A 4G LTE/GSM solar-powered GPS asset tracker, an IP67 waterproof rating, and event-triggered alerts, making it ideal for managing construction vehicles, containers, and trailers. It features a solar panel, magnetic charger, and multiple working modes for long standby time and optimal performance.

VL02: A versatile GPS tracker designed for industrial and commercial fleets, including rental agencies, public transportation, and construction equipment. It features ACC detection, an SOS button, remote fuel/power cutoff, and various I/Os for peripheral devices.

VL501: A plug-and-play tracker that installs directly into the 12V/cigarette lighter socket, featuring GNSS, LTE, Bluetooth, and fast-charging USB ports. Ideal for private car tracking, light vehicle rental businesses, and more. It offers hassle-free installation and convenient fast-charging for devices such as cell phones, making it a versatile solution for a variety of tracking needs.

The partnership between Jimi IoT and Fleet Hoster is set to revolutionize fleet management by integrating advanced IoT technology with expert fleet solutions. This collaboration enhances tracking accuracy, optimizes data analytics, ensures superior vehicle safety, and provides hassle-free installation to reduce maintenance expenses. Together, we are committed to driving innovation, delivering unmatched reliability, and transforming fleet operations for a more sustainable and cost-effective future.

Join the Geotab Marketplace webinar on Thursday, November 14, at 1 p.m. ET to learn more about the diverse solutions offered by Jimi IoT and Fleet Hoster.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jimi IoT and Fleet Hoster's official sites as we continue to bring you the best in IoT and telematics solutions.

About Geotab

Geotab is a top-rated global provider of connected transportation solutions, serving over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. With more than 4 million subscriptions, Geotab processes over 75 billion data points daily, driving innovation and efficiency for Fortune 500 and public sector organizations.

About Fleet Hoster

Fleet Hoster is an esteemed partner and leading solution provider for fleets of all sizes. As a trusted and experienced Geotab Marketplace Partner, we pride ourselves on our commitment to delivering top-notch services. Our extensive investments in cutting-edge distribution technologies, including dash cameras, asset trackers, cold chain monitoring, fuel card integrations, and data analysis software, are complemented by our profound expertise in telematics. This unique blend of innovative products and industry knowledge propels our remarkable success across diverse platforms.

About Jimi IoT

Jimi IoT is a market leader in communications and location-based services. Our innovative solutions cater to a diverse array of industries, including transportation, logistics, construction, insurance, agriculture, personal care, and smart cities. By leveraging the most advanced cellular and AI technologies in conjunction with our innovative IoT devices, Jimi IoT has helped partners around the world deploy efficiency-driving telematics and logistics solutions for more than 20 years.

