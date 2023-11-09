Elevate Your Holiday Game with Meatworks' USDA Prime Steak - The Gift Every Grilling Enthusiast Craves.

News provided by

Meatworks

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you know someone who thinks they're the 'King or Queen of the Grill,' it's time to level up their holiday cheer with the perfect USDA Prime gift. Meatworks isn't just for your average Joe flipping burgers; it's for the legends, the flavor aficionados, the super opinionated griller, smoker, and cast iron cook—even that one person you can never find a gift for.

Continue Reading
Meatworks' USDA Prime gift boxes are perfect for the holidays
Meatworks' USDA Prime gift boxes are perfect for the holidays

Why gift something ordinary when you can gift something extraordinary? Enter Meatworks – where we deal in USDA Prime meat boxes, available as one-time surprises, subscriptions, or gift cards. Because let's be honest for serious grillers—those who fire up the grill 2 or more times per week—basic gifts simply don't make the cut.

Choose from a variety of pre-selected boxes that include cuts like ribeye, t-bone, filet mignon, NY Strip, ground beef, roast, and steak tips. They're all 100% USDA Prime beef.

"Our USDA Prime cuts are not just any steaks; they're a rare treat that's hard to come by," said Brock Furlong, CEO at Meatworks. "Our certified butchers hand-cut each steak to order, ensuring a mouthwatering experience that's rich in flavor and aroma. Plus, we offer all this incredible quality at wholesale prices."

Why Meatworks is the Perfect Gift:

  1. Flavor: Each cut is USDA Prime, representing the top 3% of meat quality in the United States, and quality equals flavor. Buttery, juicy, beautifully textured beef.

  2. Options: Choose from one-time boxes for the holiday season, subscriptions for year-round grilling joy, or gift cards to give the power of choice.

  3. Exclusivity: Our hand-butchered, cut-to-order service means you're getting something truly special, an elite culinary experience that's usually reserved for the finest restaurants.

  4. Value: Our wholesale prices make the gifting experience even sweeter, offering luxury without the luxury price tag. Top-quality steakhouse taste at affordable store prices.

  5. Convenience: Get the best USDA Prime steak in the world delivered straight to your doorstep on your schedule.

This holiday season, give a gift they'll remember even after the wrapping is gone. Pick Meatworks – the best steak in taste and grilling!

For more information about Meatworks' holiday offerings or to place your order, visit https://meatworks.com.

About Meatworks:
Meatworks is a premier provider of USDA Prime steaks, each cut to order and aged for a minimum of 28 days. Various buying options, including subscriptions, one-time boxes, and gift cards, are all offered at wholesale prices. Customers find it easy to enjoy top-quality meat for any occasion.

Press Contact:
Jeanette Hayes
702-483-9567
[email protected]  

SOURCE Meatworks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.