Elevate Your Holiday Game with Meatworks' USDA Prime Steak - The Gift Every Grilling Enthusiast Craves.

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you know someone who thinks they're the 'King or Queen of the Grill,' it's time to level up their holiday cheer with the perfect USDA Prime gift. Meatworks isn't just for your average Joe flipping burgers; it's for the legends, the flavor aficionados, the super opinionated griller, smoker, and cast iron cook—even that one person you can never find a gift for.

Meatworks' USDA Prime gift boxes are perfect for the holidays

Why gift something ordinary when you can gift something extraordinary? Enter Meatworks – where we deal in USDA Prime meat boxes, available as one-time surprises, subscriptions, or gift cards. Because let's be honest for serious grillers—those who fire up the grill 2 or more times per week—basic gifts simply don't make the cut.

Choose from a variety of pre-selected boxes that include cuts like ribeye, t-bone, filet mignon, NY Strip, ground beef, roast, and steak tips. They're all 100% USDA Prime beef.

"Our USDA Prime cuts are not just any steaks; they're a rare treat that's hard to come by," said Brock Furlong, CEO at Meatworks. "Our certified butchers hand-cut each steak to order, ensuring a mouthwatering experience that's rich in flavor and aroma. Plus, we offer all this incredible quality at wholesale prices."

Why Meatworks is the Perfect Gift:

Flavor: Each cut is USDA Prime, representing the top 3% of meat quality in the United States , and quality equals flavor. Buttery, juicy, beautifully textured beef.



Options: Choose from one-time boxes for the holiday season, subscriptions for year-round grilling joy, or gift cards to give the power of choice.



Exclusivity: Our hand-butchered, cut-to-order service means you're getting something truly special, an elite culinary experience that's usually reserved for the finest restaurants.



Value: Our wholesale prices make the gifting experience even sweeter, offering luxury without the luxury price tag. Top-quality steakhouse taste at affordable store prices.



Convenience: Get the best USDA Prime steak in the world delivered straight to your doorstep on your schedule.

This holiday season, give a gift they'll remember even after the wrapping is gone. Pick Meatworks – the best steak in taste and grilling!

For more information about Meatworks' holiday offerings or to place your order, visit https://meatworks.com.

About Meatworks:

Meatworks is a premier provider of USDA Prime steaks, each cut to order and aged for a minimum of 28 days. Various buying options, including subscriptions, one-time boxes, and gift cards, are all offered at wholesale prices. Customers find it easy to enjoy top-quality meat for any occasion.

Press Contact:

Jeanette Hayes

702-483-9567

[email protected]

SOURCE Meatworks