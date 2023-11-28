Elevate Your Holiday Hosting with 'A Cut Above' Recipes from Barilla® & eMeals

12 Easy-Cook Entrées Made with Premium Barilla Al Bronzo™ Pasta Dress Up Your Holiday Meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta is a perennial weeknight favorite, but it can also rise to the occasion when you're serving more creative fare for family meals or even holiday entertaining. Now eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, are helping adventurous cooks up their pasta game with A Cut Above Holiday Pasta – a free recipe collection featuring Barilla Al Bronzo™ Pasta that is bronze-cut to cling well to any sauce.

Barilla's premium Al Bronzo line is crafted with an innovative micro-engraved bronze-cut method of forming the dough, creating a rough surface texture that grips the sauce better than other pasta varieties. A custom blend of high-quality, non-GMO durum wheat provides perfect cooking resistance.

To take full advantage of Al Bronzo's features, eMeals created 12 company-worthy recipes that are available immediately on eMeals' A Cut Above Holiday Pasta landing page and in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers. The lineup includes:

  • Shrimp Arrabbiata Sauce, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Bucatini
  • Chicken Marsala Pasta, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Spaghetti
  • Pumpkin Meat Sauce over Rigatoni, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Mezzi Rigatoni
  • Lobster in Spicy Tomato Sauce, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Fusilli
  • Creamy Spaghetti with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Leeks, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Spaghetti
  • Sun-Dried Tomato-Basil Chicken, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Penne Rigate
  • Linguine with Winter Squash Sauce and Crispy Pancetta, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Linguine
  • Bucatini with Herby Meatballs, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Bucatini
  • Creamy Beef and Mushroom Fusilli, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Fusilli
  • Mushroom and Truffle Rigatoni, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Mezzi Rigatoni
  • Linguine with Smoked Salmon Sauce, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Linguine
  • Sausage, Mushroom and Kale Penne, made with Barilla Al Bronzo Penne Rigate

Each recipe requires just 30 to 55 minutes of total prep and cook time and is one-click-shoppable from major retailers for seamless online grocery ordering or easy in-store shopping.

The A Cut Above Holiday Pasta Bonus Collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals 
eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About the Barilla Group
Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates for tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

