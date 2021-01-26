STREETSBORO, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stadium tailgates and large watch parties are on the bench this year, so many of us are looking to upgrade our at-home viewing experience for the Big Game Feb. 7th in Tampa, Fla. Of the nearly 100 million adults who have plans for the daylong event, most will celebrate game day with food and drinks, Nielsen ratings suggest.

Now you can get ready and elevate your Ice game for the Big Game with Tovolo® Football Ice Molds. It's the Ice your drink celebrates!

With a few tweaks to the fan-favorite Sphere Ice Molds, Tovolo, a leader in kitchen and lifestyle innovations, has created a cooler way to watch the Big Game. Whether you're sipping Game Day margaritas, Whiskey or punch, the highly detailed design and quick chilling power of Football Ice Molds will score big with any sports fans!

At 3.5 inches, the Football Ice Molds are slow-melting and chill any drink at a steady rate, so you and your game day buddies will enjoy the thrill of the game from beginning to end zone without having to refresh your beverage. A seamless combination of fun and innovation, Football Ice Molds are the perfect match for a day devoted to family, friends, food and football. Pace the sidelines of your living room, toast your team after every touchdown and ice the competition with Tovolo Football Ice Molds.

Unlike traditional ice cube trays, the easy-to-use Football Ice Molds not only 'elevate your celebrate,' but also feature a stable base and leak-free silicone lid to prevent spills in the freezer and keep water inside the mold. Plus, the stackable molds save space and are made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

In addition to golf and football shapes, Tovolo is expanding its Craft Ice line with four other new Sports Ice Molds, including Baseball, Basketball, Soccer and Tennis. Relax, throw on a jersey and enjoy the thrill of the chill. Tovolo Sports Ice Mold sets are available for $9.99-$13.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Amazon. Football and Basketball Ice Mold sets are also available at Zulily.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC creates innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home. Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands are the source for kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet/storage organization, and more. By offering unmatched results through customer service and an extensive portfolio of patented designs, Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to developing innovative new items, finishes, and product collections. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

