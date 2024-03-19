Elevate Your Plate with A Brand-New Line of Premium Tomato Sauces Perfectly Portioned for Two

Le Sauce & Co. Transforms the Ordinary to the Extraordinary

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Sauce & Co , renowned for its collection of restaurant-quality finishing sauces, announces the launch of a new line of tomato sauces meticulously crafted to elevate home cooking with ease, speed and sophistication. This addition to the Le Sauce family delivers restaurant-quality cooking in a snap in conveniently portioned servings for two.

Courtesy of Le Sauce & Co

"When we set out to expand the Le Sauce line, we delved into consumer research and unearthed a staggering statistic: over 92% of consumers discard unused jarred pasta sauce. That's when it hit us – we could tackle this wasteful issue (and reduce glass usage) by introducing a delicious range of tomato sauces in our innovative flex packaging," reveals Founder Kyle Kirl. "By upholding the same exacting quality standards that define our core range, we've crafted a premium tomato sauce line that promises to make deliciousness within reach for all."

Prepared with a meticulous blend of the ripest, hand-picked San Marzano tomatoes from Italy and a collection of the highest quality herbs and spices, the new tomato sauce collection opens a world of flavor (and convenience) in the kitchen.

The five flavors in the new collection include:

Classic Marinara Sauce : Full of flavor from Italian tomatoes, oregano, garlic and a dash of red pepper flakes exactly as the nonnas do it, this will delight a plate of pasta, top a pizza and generally be the go-to in your repertoire.

: Full of flavor from Italian tomatoes, oregano, garlic and a dash of red pepper flakes exactly as the nonnas do it, this will delight a plate of pasta, top a pizza and generally be the go-to in your repertoire. Savory Provencal Sauce : Rich, hearty and umami-rich from the addition of beef stock, this sauce inspired by Southern France is fantastic over meats, sauteed veggies or tossed with a hearty pasta shape like rigatoni or pappardelle.

: Rich, hearty and umami-rich from the addition of beef stock, this sauce inspired by is fantastic over meats, sauteed veggies or tossed with a hearty pasta shape like rigatoni or pappardelle. Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce : Like nothing else on the market, this bright, sun-dried tomato and parmesan-rich pesto might become the pantry go-to. Try it with spaghetti, spinach, Italian sausage, ricotta-filled ravioli, or even as a dip for a loaf of warm bread.

: Like nothing else on the market, this bright, sun-dried tomato and parmesan-rich pesto might become the pantry go-to. Try it with spaghetti, spinach, Italian sausage, ricotta-filled ravioli, or even as a dip for a loaf of warm bread. Spicy Pomodoro Sauce : Starting from the highest quality classic tomato Pomodoro and seasoned with Calabrian chiles, this fiery sauce will spice up the plate.

: Starting from the highest quality classic tomato Pomodoro and seasoned with Calabrian chiles, this fiery sauce will spice up the plate. Tomato Basil Sauce : This light, fresh-flavored sauce is the choice for picky eaters. Perfect for any pasta, the Tomato Basil is fantastic as a topping for fish or chicken or layered into a lasagna.

Explore an abundance of culinary inspiration on the Le Sauce & Co. website. With over 100 recipes available, both novice cooks and culinary enthusiasts can turn an ordinary meal into an extraordinary one in 30 minutes or less. Whether you're seeking a speedy weeknight dinner solution or aiming to impress guests with minimal effort, Le Sauce & Co. offers endless possibilities like 4-Ingredient Tomato Basil Ravioli, Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet, and Eggs in Purgatory with Spicy Pomodoro Sauce.

Le Sauce & Co. transforms everyday meals into gourmet experiences without added time or effort, using only the highest quality ingredients. Le Sauce's flexible packaging creates a 70% lower eco-footprint when compared to glass containers and affirms a commitment to quality food and less food waste, aligning taste with sustainability.

Le Sauce sauces are available on LeSauceCompany.com and Amazon .

About Le Sauce & Co.

Le Sauce & Co. is a woman-owned family business with a goal to make cooking an enjoyable, easy experience for all. These 2-serving packaged portions cut meal prep in half, with the only direction being to pour into a pot, stir, and then it's ready to finish your meal. Launched in 2018, Le Sauce is a pioneer in the sauce space with an emphasis on being premium, eco-friendly and time-saving. You can find more information on LeSauceCompany.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Le Sauce & Co