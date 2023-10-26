Elevate Your Special Day at the Lake House at Poconos Park with Chef Shaina

POCONOS PARK, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poconos Park is delighted to introduce the opening of the Lake House at Poconos Park, a captivating venue that promises to transform your weddings and special events into unforgettable experiences. Nestled in the heart of the serene and picturesque Pocono Mountains, the Lake House stands as a testament to the unmatched beauty and tranquility of its natural surroundings. In this breathtaking location, the renowned Chef Shaina, featured as a contestant in season 16 of the hit show Hell's Kitchen, takes the helm to ensure your special day is nothing short of extraordinary.

Chef Shaina boasts over 15 years of remarkable experience in the culinary and catering industry, including 4 years as the Executive Chef of the renowned Mad Apples. She is celebrated for her unique approach to blending classic family "comfort food" recipes with gourmet culinary excellence, and a commitment to sourcing the freshest, farm-grown, and locally-sourced ingredients.

The Lake House at Poconos Park is a wedding and special event destination that transcends the ordinary. This remarkable location invites you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, where pristine wilderness and tranquil lake views create an extraordinary backdrop for your special day, corporate functions, holiday parties, and family reunions.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Lake House at Poconos Park," said John Oakes, CEO and founder of Poconos Park. "This location embodies the natural wonder and beauty that the Pocono Mountains are known for. It's a place where you can immerse yourself in the serenity of the environment and create lifelong memories on your special day."

The Lake House at Poconos Park offers a versatile and welcoming space for celebrations of all kinds. The rustic charm, combined with the tranquil atmosphere, creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for intimate weddings and special gatherings. Whether it's a corporate function, a holiday party, or a family reunion, the Lake House provides a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The preservation of the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains is at the heart of Poconos Park's mission. The Lake House is a testament to this commitment, offering guests a place where they can reconnect with nature and each other, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a celebration that is as unique as it is breathtaking.

Make your reservation today to experience the extraordinary beauty and tranquility of the Lake House at Poconos Park for your special day. Whether it's the promise of forever love, a corporate event, a holiday celebration, or a reunion with loved ones, the Lake House is your gateway to the unparalleled charm of the Pocono Mountains.

For more information and to book your event, visit www.LakeHouseAtPoconosPark.com or contact [email protected]

About Poconos Park:

Poconos Park is a serene and awe-inspiring destination in the Pocono Mountains, dedicated to preserving the region's natural beauty while offering a range of activities, accommodations, and event spaces to cater to weddings, corporate functions, holiday parties, family reunions, and more.

