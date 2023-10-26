Elevate Your Special Day at the Lake House at Poconos Park with Chef Shaina

News provided by

Poconos Park

26 Oct, 2023, 09:53 ET

POCONOS PARK, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poconos Park is delighted to introduce the opening of the Lake House at Poconos Park, a captivating venue that promises to transform your weddings and special events into unforgettable experiences. Nestled in the heart of the serene and picturesque Pocono Mountains, the Lake House stands as a testament to the unmatched beauty and tranquility of its natural surroundings. In this breathtaking location, the renowned Chef Shaina, featured as a contestant in season 16 of the hit show Hell's Kitchen, takes the helm to ensure your special day is nothing short of extraordinary.

Continue Reading
Chef Shaina, with her unparalleled culinary expertise, curates the Lake House's menu, ensuring that your celebration is infused with diverse flavors and culinary delights that will leave your guests in awe. www.LakeHouseAtPoconosPark.com
Chef Shaina, with her unparalleled culinary expertise, curates the Lake House's menu, ensuring that your celebration is infused with diverse flavors and culinary delights that will leave your guests in awe. www.LakeHouseAtPoconosPark.com
The Lake House at Poconos Park, pictured here in fall, is a wedding and special event destination that transcends the ordinary. This remarkable location invites you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, where pristine wilderness and tranquil lake views create an extraordinary backdrop for your special day, corporate functions, holiday parties, and family reunions.
The Lake House at Poconos Park, pictured here in fall, is a wedding and special event destination that transcends the ordinary. This remarkable location invites you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, where pristine wilderness and tranquil lake views create an extraordinary backdrop for your special day, corporate functions, holiday parties, and family reunions.
Pictured during the summer, The Lake House at Poconos Park is nestled in the heart of the serene and picturesque Pocono Mountains, the Lake House stands as a testament to the unmatched beauty and tranquility of its natural surroundings. In this breathtaking location, the renowned Chef Shaina, featured as a contestant in season 16 of the hit show Hell's Kitchen, takes the helm to ensure your special day is nothing short of extraordinary.
Pictured during the summer, The Lake House at Poconos Park is nestled in the heart of the serene and picturesque Pocono Mountains, the Lake House stands as a testament to the unmatched beauty and tranquility of its natural surroundings. In this breathtaking location, the renowned Chef Shaina, featured as a contestant in season 16 of the hit show Hell's Kitchen, takes the helm to ensure your special day is nothing short of extraordinary.

Chef Shaina boasts over 15 years of remarkable experience in the culinary and catering industry, including 4 years as the Executive Chef of the renowned Mad Apples. She is celebrated for her unique approach to blending classic family "comfort food" recipes with gourmet culinary excellence, and a commitment to sourcing the freshest, farm-grown, and locally-sourced ingredients.

The Lake House at Poconos Park is a wedding and special event destination that transcends the ordinary. This remarkable location invites you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, where pristine wilderness and tranquil lake views create an extraordinary backdrop for your special day, corporate functions, holiday parties, and family reunions.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Lake House at Poconos Park," said John Oakes, CEO and founder of Poconos Park. "This location embodies the natural wonder and beauty that the Pocono Mountains are known for. It's a place where you can immerse yourself in the serenity of the environment and create lifelong memories on your special day."

The Lake House at Poconos Park offers a versatile and welcoming space for celebrations of all kinds. The rustic charm, combined with the tranquil atmosphere, creates a sense of peace and serenity that is perfect for intimate weddings and special gatherings. Whether it's a corporate function, a holiday party, or a family reunion, the Lake House provides a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Chef Shaina, with her unparalleled culinary expertise, curates the Lake House's menu, ensuring that your celebration is infused with diverse flavors and culinary delights that will leave your guests in awe. Her talent in fusing familiar and signature tastes creates an exceptional dining experience that perfectly complements the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains.

The preservation of the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains is at the heart of Poconos Park's mission. The Lake House is a testament to this commitment, offering guests a place where they can reconnect with nature and each other, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a celebration that is as unique as it is breathtaking.

Make your reservation today to experience the extraordinary beauty and tranquility of the Lake House at Poconos Park for your special day. Whether it's the promise of forever love, a corporate event, a holiday celebration, or a reunion with loved ones, the Lake House is your gateway to the unparalleled charm of the Pocono Mountains.

For more information and to book your event, visit www.LakeHouseAtPoconosPark.com or contact [email protected]

About Poconos Park:
Poconos Park is a serene and awe-inspiring destination in the Pocono Mountains, dedicated to preserving the region's natural beauty while offering a range of activities, accommodations, and event spaces to cater to weddings, corporate functions, holiday parties, family reunions, and more.

Press Contact:
Ken Conte
Vice President Sponsorship and Marketing
[email protected]
970-227-3588

SOURCE Poconos Park

Also from this source

Blue Ridge Winery Underground Wine Tasting to Take Place at the Lake House at Poconos Park--Presale Tickets Go Live Thursday

Blue Ridge Winery Underground Wine Tasting to Take Place at the Lake House at Poconos Park--Presale Tickets Go Live Thursday

Blue Ridge Estate Winery and Vineyard is partnering with the Lake House at Poconos Park to present the Blue Ridge Winery Underground Wine Tasting on...
Let Freedom Ring: Poconos Park Holds First-Ever Independence Day Celebration

Let Freedom Ring: Poconos Park Holds First-Ever Independence Day Celebration

This past July 4 weekend, in what will surely become a yearly tradition, the first-ever Let Freedom Ring celebration took place at Poconos Park. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Women

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.