Elevate Your Thanksgiving Feast with Reynolds Wrap® Bougie Birds Trio

The brand is encouraging consumers to treat themselves this holiday season with three new turkey recipes featuring decadent ingredients

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Wrap®, the trusted culinary sidekick, is back with a triumphant turkey trio that promises to take your Thanksgiving dinner table from bland to bougie. Introducing Bougie Birds, three new turkey recipes that use this year's bougiest ingredients and are sure to add a touch of luxury to the holiday meal.

From caviar bumps, to lobster pasta and the ever-present obsession with "quiet luxury"- it is no secret that consumer palates are looking for an elevated experience. Reynolds Wrap® proudly presents three delectable Bougie Bird recipes:

  • Crème de la Caviar Turkey: This 24-hour-brined bird plays into the salty flavor and savory goodness of caviar; Topped with crunchy potato chips (TikTok's accompaniment of choice for caviar) and decadent Crème Fraîche.
  • 24K Truffle Turkey: Lucrative black truffle shavings and edible 24k gold flakes adorn this bird because you deserve it. The only thing more decadent than the ingredients are the rich flavors of balsamic, truffle butter and kashmiri used to roast this Bougie Bird.
  • Luxe Lobster Turkey: Lobster roll, but make it turkey! All the traditional seafood boil flavors of lemon, butter and cajun spices marinate together before serving this turkey with steamed lobster and an herbed cornbread stuffing. 

"We want to lean into this 'treat culture' trend of our consumers," says Emmanuel de Luca, senior brand manager, Reynolds Wrap®. "These turkeys are an elevated version of the typical main dish, offering the opportunity to indulge in little luxuries and an unforgettable culinary experience this holiday season with the help of Reynolds Wrap® for easy prep, cooking and hassle-free cleanup.

For more information on the Reynolds Wrap® Bougie Birds, including how to make your own this Thanksgiving, visit ReynoldsBrands.com/BougieBirds and follow Reynolds Wrap® on Facebook and Twitter.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens® parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com.

