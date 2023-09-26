Elevated Access Completes 400 Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care Flights

Hires Jevon Martin, Assistant Director for Gender-Affirming Care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Access is pleased to announce that it has completed its 400th flight since its founding in April 2022. Elevated Access, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is a volunteer pilot network that has flown passengers over 250,000 miles across the United States to obtain abortion and gender-affirming care.

As the draconian bans on bodily autonomy escalate in many US states, Elevated Access has been safely flying patients, healthcare providers and staffers using thousands of airfields located all over the US. Elevated Access accepts referrals from 80+ partner organizations and transports clients for free in small aircraft flown by 1350 volunteer pilots who have expressed an interest in flying for Elevated Access. Visit Impact Report for more information.

With requests for both abortion and gender-affirming care flights growing, Elevated Access is delighted to announce the hiring of Jevon Martin as Assistant Director for Gender-Affirming Care.

Mike, Founder and Executive Director of Elevated Access, said: "Since our launch last year, we have rapidly built a compassionate and scalable foundation to transport our clients at no cost to the healthcare they need. I am excited to welcome Jevon who will help build out our relationships with providers, care funders, and support organizations throughout the country."

Jevon Martin (he/him/his) has been a mentor, educator, advocate, and activist for 30+ years. He unapologetically speaks out on issues that affect the TLGBQI+ community with emphasis on the Transgender population. Jevon is the founder of Princess Janae Place in New York and The Monica Roberts Resource Center in Houston and has been widely recognized for his many achievements.

Jevon said: "I am delighted to join Elevated Access at a time when there is a direct threat on our bodies. My motto is: if not now then when, If not me then who?"

About Elevated Access

Elevated Access, founded in 2022, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes in bodily autonomy. With the assistance of volunteer pilots, Elevated Access flies people for free to access abortion and gender-affirming care. Elevated Access is actively recruiting pilots, partners, volunteers, and supporters. Flights are by referral, and interested clients should reach out to their local care organization. More information is available at elevatedaccess.org . Media can email [email protected].

