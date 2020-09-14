Elevated Deployment amidst COVID-19 accentuates Warehouse Robotics Market, Valuation of US$ 9,579.3 MN estimated by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics has evolved greatly during these years and has been of prominent use across a variety of sectors. The warehouse industry is also witnessing a great flow of technology and robotics is one of them. Therefore, the growing influence of technology in the warehouse industry may invite extensive growth prospects for the warehouse robotics market.

The global warehouse robotics market is extrapolated to record a healthy CAGR of 12.0 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027 and is also expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9,579.3 mn by the end of the forecast period according to the TMR analysts.

Ecommerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart are upgrading their warehousing technologies to facilitate the smooth functioning of the delivery mechanism. For instance, Walmart deployed warehouse automation in which robots are used for tracking inventory records and cleaning of warehouse floors. Similar advancements help in generating good growth for the warehouse robotics market.

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Revelations

Increasing demand for industrial robots from SMEs may aid the warehouse robotics market to acquire growth over the forecast period of 2019-2027

In terms of end-use, the eCommerce industry may garner considerable momentum and help the warehouse robotics market to enhance its growth rate between 2019 and 2027

Asia Pacific may serve as a prominent growth-contributing region for the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Warehouse Robotics Market: Growth Propellers

Ecommerce has been growing rapidly, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, this aspect is increasing the number of warehouses across the globe. Hence, it may help in improving the growth rate of the warehouse robotics market.

Emerging innovative robotic equipment solutions are helping the warehouse robotics market to garner efficient growth

Warehouse robotics are enabling the manufacturers to fill the vacuum of labor scarcity, thus bringing immense growth prospects for the warehouse robotics market

The reduction in errors due to the deployment of robotics systems is also proving to be a great advantage for the growth of the warehouse robotics market

Partnerships and collaborations between various players in the warehouse robotics market are likely to allow exploration of untapped growth prospects

Has COVID-19 Outbreak Changed Growth Dynamics of Warehouse Robotics Market?

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made human contact risky. Physical distancing and less human contact have become the new norm. This aspect has also affected the warehouse robotics market, but in a positive way. Due to the outbreak, the concept of humanless warehouses is gaining traction. Warehouse robotics solutions are also being used for sanitization of warehouse facilities to avoid transmission of COVID-19 without human presence.

Hence, the pandemic has urged the manufacturers across various sectors to deploy warehouse automation strategies to avoid human interaction. This will invite rapid growth for the warehouse robotics market.

Asia Pacific turning out to be a Goldmine of Growth for Warehouse Robotics Market

The popularity and awareness regarding warehouse automation is spreading rapidly across Asia Pacific. This aspect will lead Asia Pacific to become one of the prominent growth-contributing regions for the warehouse robotics market between 2019 and 2027. Investments in warehouse robotics are also on a rise in Asia Pacific, thus bringing extensive growth prospects for the growth of the warehouse robotics market.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Segmentation

By Robot Type

ASRS

Articulated Robot

Gantry Cartesian Robot

Collaborative Robot

SCARA

By Application

Palletizing

Transfer and Transport

Picking and Packaging

By End-use Industry

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

E-commerce

Automotive

Chemical

Rubber

Plastic

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

