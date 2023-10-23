Elevated Facility Services Unveils Rebranding and New Direction for Growing Company

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Facility Services Group (Elevated), a leading provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, and modernization services for all types of buildings, facilities, and properties, today unveiled a new logo to represent its next phase of development. With the new branding comes a revitalized strategic direction for Elevated's operations across the country.

Under the leadership of CEO Matt Biskaduros, the Elevated brand has unveiled a sophisticated new logo to celebrate bringing three great regional companies (EMR, Oracle, and Premier) together as one team. Elevated's new image will embody a wide range of strategic initiatives that have been recently launched, including customer satisfaction programs, world class technical training programs, top-notch digitized services, and national account teams. A revitalized website launching before the end of the year will also aid in streamlining the customer experience. All these initiatives, paired with large-scale developments, are aimed to represent Elevated's mission across all service areas – to deliver personalized services at every touchpoint, operating with a dedicated focus on Safety, Quality, People, and most importantly the Customer.

"This exciting new change is more than a new brand to us – it is an important step forward in which Elevated can reach new areas, connect with more clients, and be the leading provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services across the country," said Matt Biskaduros, President and CEO of Elevated. "Our experienced leadership team and highly skilled technicians across all service areas are dedicated to carrying our mission forward, Service to the Core, and we are excited to begin this new phase."

The Elevated brand blends regional accessibility with technical expertise, allowing the company to provide exceptional services and disrupt the underwhelming support reputation of the multinational elevator repair, modernization, and maintenance service providers. Elevated customers at any size or scale can benefit from industry-enhanced safety protocols, specially trained technicians, dedicated teams for every step of the service process, and consistent, top-tier services that truly enhance the customer journey.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Elevated Facility Services (Elevated) is the leading independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services. In operation across 30+ markets in 22 states, it serves the owners and facility managers of airports, universities, hospitals, and premier properties. Elevated supports the leading regional brands in the sector, including EMR Elevator, Oracle Elevator, Premier Elevator, and Premier-Oracle. Elevated also provides automatic door maintenance through the Oracle Entrance brand. The Company's world-class corporate infrastructure, combined with its state-of-the-art OTEC technician training and support facility, provide a compelling reason for building owners and facility managers to partner with Elevated. To learn more, visit us at https://elevatedfacilityservices.com/.

